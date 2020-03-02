Celebrate Our Community with APS Los Suns Night

Representing a city that is nearly half Hispanic, the Phoenix Suns understand the importance of leveraging their platform by embracing the significance of the Los Suns movement. All-Star guard Devin Booker, who is the son of a Mexican-American and Puerto Rican mother, decided to sport his Los Suns threads on one of the NBA’s biggest stages when he competed in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star.

"It means a lot," Devin Booker said about his hispanic background. "It’s a part of me, it’s part of my family, it’s a part of my bloodline. Growing up and not being as in touch with that part of my heritage, I’ve matured and grown up, now realize I want to learn more about that part of me."

Throughout the past decade, Los Suns has evolved into an iconic cultural element of the Phoenix Suns organization and its connection with the Hispanic community throughout the Valley. The Suns will proudly celebrate that history when the team hosts APS Los Suns Night against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Those attending Tuesday night’s game will enjoy an array of pregame elements that are energized and influenced by Mexican culture, including four lowriders on display on the Fry’s Plaza along with a performance by Banda La Alterada. Fans can also enjoy churro samples from the Churro Truck, Famous Churros to have a taste of Mexico while admiring the work of Lalo Cota, who will be live-painting in his signature style inspired by Mexican folklore and surrealism right before their eyes. As part of the special celebration, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Los Suns flag.

Suns in-arena host Alicia-Monique Blanco will pay tribute to one of her idols by dressing up as the Queen of Tejano music, Selena. Tomorrow night, Blanco will be joined by radio personalities from The Dana Cortez Show on Power 98.3, the first nationally syndicated morning show hosted by a Latina, to co-host various in-game activities and contests. In addition to the Suns wearing their Los Suns Noche City Edition uniform, The Gorilla and Suns entertainers will sport Los Suns apparel and fans will be treated to a variety of Mexican tunes throughout the night.







The Suns’ commitment to the Hispanic community permeates throughout every level of the organization, as the team recently donated “Los Suns” inspired uniforms to the Phoenix Police Department's Police Activities League (PAL) basketball team, which addresses the needs of at-risk youth and builds positive relationships between youth and the police through athletics. Upwards of 40 percent of the program’s participants are Hispanic.

Through Suns Charities, the team has distributed more than $32 million to local nonprofits and organizations in Arizona, many of which work directly with Hispanic communities. Recent examples from this season include support of the Chicanos Por La Causa De Colores Domestic Violence program to help children overcome the traumatic effects of domestic violence in their lives, a $2.6 million donation to the City of Phoenix Head Start program that specializes in early childhood education and affects thousands of children in Phoenix-Metro area and a $1 million donation to the Valley of the Sun YMCA.







In 2018, the Phoenix Suns in affiliation with Univision Arizona and the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce launched the Los Suns Small Business MVP program to recognize our local Hispanic Small Business owners that fuel the local economy and exemplify the program’s main pillars of local employment, philanthropic engagement, and innovation and competition. Tomorrow the team will recognize Tri Freedom Real Estate Partners owner Jessica Morel prior to the game, on Suns social media channels and with a halftime interview with Spanish broadcasters Arturo Ochoa and Jorge Moreno.