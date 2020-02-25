Suns to Celebrate Devin Booker Bobblehead Night

Fresh off his first All-Star selection earlier this month in Chicago, the Phoenix Suns will celebrate Devin Booker with his very own bobblehead night on Friday, Feb. 28 when the team takes on the Detroit Pistons at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Devin Booker bobblehead, courtesy of FirstBank. This marks the third and final installment of this season’s Valley Boyz Bobblehead Series, which featured Suns players Deandre Ayton, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Devin Booker donning fashion-forward lifestyle attire.

"I pay attention to fashion from afar. I feed off other people. Having a locker room of guys that are well dressed is contagious." - Devin Booker

A certified bucket-getter, Booker’s commitment to the City of Phoenix knows no bounds and neither does his sense of style. “Book” has proven himself to be a transcendent talent and a shining star for his play on and off the court but it’s his efforts in assisting the community that truly elevates him to celestial status.







Last year, Booker pledged an annual donation of $500,000 over five years ($2.5 million total) to Phoenix Suns Charities in support of Arizona children and families in need. In November 2019, Booker personally surprised Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC), ABILITY 360, Special Olympics Arizona, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Arizona and UMOM New Day Centersas the inaugural recipients of the “Devin Booker Starting Five” as each non-profit was awarded $100,000 to continue their work in the community. In support of Devin Booker bobblehead night and his philanthropic efforts, representatives from each organization will be stationed at resource tables on the Fry’s Plaza before the game to showcase how Devin’s contributions are making a positive difference for those in need across the Valley.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to emulate their favorite player’s walk-in photos on the orange carpet and pose for a picture in front of a life-sized bobblehead box in the Casino Arizona Pavilion prior to tipoff. In celebration of Devin Booker bobblehead night, the Suns’ in-arena entertainment on Friday will feature some of “Book’s” favorite songs and top plays throughout the game.







The evening also continues the season-long tradition of Orange Fridays at Talking Stick Resort Arena, which feature the team sporting their all-orange Nike Statement Edition uniforms, an exclusive orange-inspired player intro video and orange attire worn by Suns entertainment teams. As a part of the celebration, fans will be treated to a live performance by Grammy Award-nominated vocalist and songwriter Jazzmeia Horn during halftime as part of the Suns Music Series, driven by Valley Honda.

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale at Suns.com.