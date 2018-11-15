The Suns and Talking Stick Resort Arena Welcome 40 Millionth Fan

Through concerts, events and, of course, Suns games, Talking Stick Resort Arena has seen millions of people walk through its doors and on Wednesday night the venue welcomed guest number 40 million.

Immediately following the first quarter during the Suns vs Spurs game, one lucky fan was recognized as the 40 millionth guest as the Gorilla searched the arena for the special seat number.

Section 108, row 16, seat 14 stood lifelong Suns fan Erik Flores in a throwback Dan Majerle jersey.

“It’s so crazy to be here with my family and my daughters right now,” Flores said. “I’ve been a Suns fan since I was a kid through Barkley, KJ, Majerle, Nash, now Booker. I’ve been a fan my whole life.”

The Gorilla presented Flores with $4,000, a commemorative 40 million jersey and tickets to all Talking Stick Resort Arena events for the next year.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Flores said. “I really can’t even explain it. This is all just sort of crazy, sort of surreal right now. I’m just so thankful to your guys and just this moment to share with them. They’re going to remember this for the rest of their lives.”

It was a wild series of events that landed him in those seats, but it all starts with his fanhood. He was rocking a Suns hoodie while shopping earlier that day when a Suns employee approached him and offered tickets for him and his daughters to attend the game later that night.

Fast-forward just a few hours later, and Flores was on the Talking Stick Resort Arena video board to be celebrated as fan number 40 million. Born and raised in Arizona, Flores’s favorite Suns memory took place at the same arena where he was recognized.

“Against San Antonio, Steve Nash, he had a broke nose,” Flores said. “Right after that play he came up and hit a three and that’s probably one of my favorite Suns moments.”

Flores will now have the opportunity to share the Suns memories he made growing up with his daughters for the rest of the season.

“I’m just so thankful,” Flores said. “I can’t wait to watch the rest of the game and spend some money too.”

It was quite a game to watch as Flores saw the Suns dominate the Spurs in their 20-point victory over San Antonio. Now with 40 million guests through the door, Talking Stick Resort Arena looks forward to welcoming the next 40 million.