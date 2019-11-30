Six Things You Need to Know About Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio has only been in The Valley for a few months, but has already made a huge impact on the court for the Phoenix Suns and throughout the surrounding community. Below are six things you need to know about the Suns playmaker.

1: Meditation

Ricky meditates for 10 minutes each morning to start his day. It has helped him become more aware of his feelings and emotions as he prepared for the rest of his day.







2: Coffee

One of Ricky’s favorite perks about living in Phoenix is the ability to sit outside and enjoy a coffee in nice weather after spending the last few years in colder climates such as Minnesota and Utah.

3: For you, Momma

This year Ricky shared a heartfelt account of his family’s battle with cancer and losing his mother to the disease. His mother was a huge part of his life and, though Ricky never thought he would share his story publicly, his hope in doing so, was to help others who may be going through tough times or a battle of their own.

Through his experience he learned that no matter what happens in life, life goes on and that you can either blame what happened or you can learn from it. If you go by the latter it will help you become a better and stronger person and that you need to take care of yourself first because if you aren’t good, you can’t help others.

Article here: https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/ricky-rubio-phoenix-suns-nba-foundation

4: One Month One Cause

Ricky created his foundation two years ago and one of the initiatives he developed is “One Month One Cause.” Each month he chooses an organization and invites them to be his guests at a game. They all receive gear and get to meet with Ricky postgame, where they can all share their own experiences with each other.

Ricky’s Foundation: http://therickyrubiofoundation.org/en/







5: The Bun & The Beard

Ricky has some of the best flow in the entire NBA as his manbun and beard game have become an iconic look for the Suns point guard. But as for the treatment, dedication and maintenance of his hair and beard, Ricky keeps it simple. He only washes his hair about two times a week and his beard is all natural with no added beard oil. For beard tips and oil treatment, Ricky recommends asking teammate Aron Baynes for advice.

6: Mac & Cheese is a No-Go

When asked if he eats Mac n Cheese with a spoon or fork, to the shocking surprise of many, Ricky was strongly against the cheesy pasta all together. However, Ricky did admit that he’d potentially try some as long as it wasn’t too cheesy.