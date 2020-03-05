SHAZAM! Suns to Host Superhero Day This Sunday

With his extraordinary leadership, preternatural passing and more, Ricky Rubio has made an immediate impact in his first season with the Phoenix Suns. But his off-the-court efforts in the community have transcended him to more than a basketball player, and the closest thing to a real-life superhero. Upon his arrival, Rubio wasted no time giving back to those in need across the Valley. Through his ‘OneMonthOneCause’ initiative with The Ricky Rubio Foundation, he dedicates each month to advocating, supporting and promoting a Phoenix-area nonprofit at Suns home games.

Suns fans will have the opportunity to immortalize Rubio’s supernatural skillset with a limited-edition Ricky Rubio action figure giveaway prior to tip-off against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 8 at 3 p.m.

Witnessing incredible feats of strength, lightning speed and high-flying leaps night in and night out it’s easy to think the Phoenix Suns roster is full of unworldly heroes from the big screen.

The action figure giveaway is just one part of Sunday’s festivities. When fans step into Talking Stick Resort Arena they’ll be transported into their favorite comic book as they’re surrounded by their favorite heroes and heroines as the Suns host Southwest Airlines Superhero Day in a matinee matchup against the Bucks.







Fans of all ages attending will enjoy a variety of exhilarating pregame fun including the Phoenix Fan Fusion on the Fry’s Plaza featuring exhibits from local comic and charity organizations showing off superhero memorabilia, comic books and more! Be sure to snap a photo with vehicles from your favorite film and comics.







In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, the Suns will welcome Phoenix Mercury's All-Star backcourt, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who will be seated courtside for Sunday's matchup. Prior to tip-off, Suns All-Star Devin Booker will hop on the mic at center court to congratulate Taurasi on her upcoming 16th season in the WNBA and welcome Diggins-Smith to the Valley as one of the newest additions to the Mercury.

Want a chance to score free Suns gear? Dress up as your favorite superhero for a Suns swag bag and a chance to win autographed merchandise and tickets to the upcoming Phoenix Fan Fusion in May. The pregame fun continues with a superhero-themed photo booth and face painting and be on the lookout for super heroes from Comicare, Heroes United AZ and Put On The Cape roaming Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Suns fans can score an exclusive Suns-themed super hero t-shirt as the item of the game in the Team Shop as the action unfolds.