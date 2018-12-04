Richaun Holmes Providing Spark in Suns Second Unit this Season

As Richaun Holmes’ minutes continue to climb, so does his production on the court as the four-year player is quickly becoming a fan favorite with his hustle off the bench.

Head Coach Igor Kokoškov knows when his team is in need of an energy boost, and that Holmes is the perfect candidate to turn things around.

“Energy is a talent,” Kokoškov said. “We’re always saying that. That’s his job. He understands his role. He should embrace it. That’s what he does.”

The Suns traded for Holmes back in July from the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the name on the front of the jersey has changed, his hustle on the court remains the same.

“I think it’s what I bring to the floor,” Holmes said. “What I bring to this team. That’s my job to try to bring it every night. Just try to get us going. Continue to try to do the things I do.”

Jamal Crawford has joined Holmes in the second unit as the two have created a dynamic duo off the bench for the Suns. The three-time Sixthman of the Year gave quite the praise when speaking about Holmes comparing his style to two former All-Star teammates.

“It’s unbelievable,” Crawford said. “I’ve played with it so much in my career. Previously in Los Angeles, having two guys in Blake and DeAndre who can go up there and get it. I love making those passes. We have really good chemistry and synergy going on.”

Although there are no hustle or energy statistics that necessarily show up on the box score, Crawford said that the lift Holmes provides is consistent and something the team depends on.

“It’s invaluable,” Crawford said. “It’s not something you can measure. It’s just something that he injects every single night. You depend on that. We’re lucky to have it.”

This is not to discredit Holmes’ stats as he is leading the Suns in field goal percentage at 64.7 percent and blocks with 24 (1.1 per game). While the stats and energy are what the team and fans look forward to when Holmes steps on the court, Holmes only cares about one thing when assessing his own game: winning.

“I think for me it’s all about winning,” Holmes said. “For me, that’s the only thing I’m concerned about. Do what I can to help the team win.”

Holmes played a season-high 23 minutes against the Lakers on Sunday scoring 15 points to go along with four blocks and three steals.

Holmes and the Suns return to Phoenix to tip-off against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.