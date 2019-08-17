Phoenix Suns NBA 2K20 Ratings for the 2019-20 Season

CURRENT ROSTER: NBA 2K20 has been leaking player ratings and game features throughout the past few weeks before officially announcing the team’s final ratings heading into the 2019-20 season. Booker leads the way for the Phoenix Suns as an 86 overall. Below are the other ratings for the Suns 2019-20 roster.

Devin Booker – 86

Deandre Ayton – 82

Kelly Oubre Jr. – 78

Ricky Rubio – 78

Dario Šarić – 77

Frank Kaminsky – 76

Mikal Bridges – 75

Aron Baynes – 75

Tyler Johnson – 74

Cameron Johnson – 72

Ty Jerome – 72

Elie Okobo – 71

Jevon Carter – 70

CLASSIC PHOENIX SUNS ROSTERS: Along with the 2019-20 Phoenix Suns, NBA 2K20 also gives fans the options to play as the 2002-03 Suns and the 2004-05 Suns. While the rating aren’t available yet for the 2002-03 roster, the 2004-05 Suns allows you to re-live Steve Nash’s first MVP season in The Valley. Below are the ratings for the 2004-05 roster.

Steve Nash – 94

Amar’e Stoudemire – 88

Shawn Marion – 85

Joe Johnson – 80

Quentin Richardson – 77

Steve Hunter – 73

Jim Jackson – 71

Leandro Barbosa – 71

Bo Outlaw – 68

ALL-TIME PHOENIX SUNS: The third option for Suns fans is to play along with the All-Time Phoenix Suns roster that NBA 2K20 assembled, including Suns Ring of Honor members Kevin Johnson, Walter Davis and Tom Chambers. Below is the full roster and ratings for the All-Time team.

Steve Nash – 96

Dennis Johnson – 92

Amar’e Stoudemire – 91

Shawn Marion – 90

Kevin Johnson – 90

Walter Davis – 90

Tom Chambers – 89

Jason Kidd – 89

Charlie Scott – 89

Paul Westphal – 88

Larry Nance – 88

Dan Majerle – 87

Dick Van Arsdale – 87

Alvan Adams – 87

Jeff Hornacek – 86

Devin Booker – 86

Leandro Barbosa – 84