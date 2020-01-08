The Numbers Behind Devin Booker's Historic Streak

Devin Booker has been scorching hot from the field this season as he continues his historic scoring streak and furthers his case for his first NBA All-Star selection. The 23-year-old is the only player in the league averaging at least 25 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field and his current seven-game stretch has put him among elite company in NBA history.

Booker notched his seventh consecutive 30-point game on Tuesday, extending the longest 30-point streak in Suns history. This record was previously held by Charlie Scott and Charles Barkley who did so in five-straight.

Booker joins three MVPs, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, as the only players with seven-game streaks of 30+ points over the last seven seasons. Throughout these seven games, Booker is averaging 34.7 points on 54.8% shooting and 92.8% from the free throw line whole also dishing out 6.8 assists.

While his scoring has been impressive on its own, his playmaking can’t be ignored either. Booker has at least 30 points and 6 assists in each of his last six games. Since at least 1983-84, Booker joins Harden, Westbrook, LeBron James and Tracy McGrady as the only players to record 30+ points and 6+ assists in at least six straight games (Basketball-Reference).

If you factor in his shooting efficiency, Booker is the only played since at least 1983-84, with a six-game streak of 30 points, 6 assists while shooting 47% from the field (Basketball-Reference).

Highlights: Devin Booker vs Warriors

12/27: At Golden State Warriors

34 points, 54.2 FG%, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Highlights: Devin Booker vs Kings

12/28: At Sacramento Kings

32 points, 60.9 FG%, 10 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Highlights: Devin Booker vs Trail Blazers

12/30: At Portland Trail Blazers

33 points, 15-15 FT, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Highlights: Devin Booker vs Lakers

1/1: At Los Angeles Lakers

32 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Highlights: Devin Booker vs Knicks

1/3: Vs New York Knicks

38 points, 51.9 FG%, 7 assists, 3 rebounds

Highlights: Devin Booker vs Grizzlies

1/5: Vs Memphis Grizzlies

40 points, 65.0 FG%, 6 assists, 2 rebounds

Highlights: Devin Booker vs Kings

1/7: Vs Sacramento Kings

34 points, 57.1 FG%, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Voting runs until Monday, Jan. 20. During the voting period, five “2-for-1 Days” allow fans to have their votes count twice. The 2-for-1 Days, which are designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET, take place today (Jan. 2), tomorrow (Jan. 3), Jan. 10, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 through all voting platforms.

NBA.com voting page at vote.NBA.com: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on vote.NBA.com from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day by selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

Google: Vote on Google.com or on the Google app by searching for “NBA Vote” or “NBA All-Star Vote” or for a player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20.