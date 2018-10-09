NBA GMs See Bright Future for Suns Young Core

The 17th annual NBA.com GM Survey went out last week and it was made clear that the Suns young core is being looked at highly throughout the league.

The Suns surrounded Devin Booker with two more cornerstone pieces in Deandre Ayton and Josh Jackson the past two seasons and the GMs seem to have taken notice. Jackson was voted “Which rookie will be the best player in five years” last season and Ayton followed him up this year securing the same top spot for the Suns yet again.

With both players having bright futures and Booker being noticed as one of the best shooting guards, it was no surprise that the Suns ranked third in the league for the most promising young core.

It’s hard to be labeled underrated when you’re drafted first overall, but an NBA general manager seems to be that impressed by Ayton. The 20-year-old received at least one vote in the survey for “Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the draft.”

Ayton also finished fourth in 2018-19 Rookie of the Year predictions gaining 13 percent of the votes.

The Suns had two players marked under the “Most underrated player acquisitions” as Trevor Ariza was ranked sixth across the league and rookie De’Anthony Melton also received votes. These two additions helped play a role in the Suns finishing second for “Which team will be the most improved in the upcoming season.”

From the rookies to the added veterans, the Suns look to make a splash heading into the 2018-19 season. Be sure to catch their first game of the year as they face the Dallas Mavericks for the Coca-Cola and Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on October 17th. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.