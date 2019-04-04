Mikal Bridges Wins 2019 Dan Majerle Hustle Award

Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle presented Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges with the 2019 Dan Majerle Hustle Award tonight prior the Suns’ matchup with the Utah Jazz at Talking Stick Resort Arena. A photo of tonight’s pregame recognition is attached.

The award is presented at the end of each season to the Suns player who most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle displayed as a player.

This season, Bridges ranks first among qualified rookies and is tied for 11th overall with 1.58 steals per game, and ranks eighth overall with 123 total steals. He recorded at least one steal in 20 consecutive games from Jan. 19-March 6, marking the longest streak by an NBA rookie since Chris Paul notched a steal in 31 straight games in 2005-06. With a trio of three-pointers in Monday night’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bridges also became the first rookie in Suns history and 11th in NBA history to record at least 100 each of steals and three-pointers.

Bridges was selected based on the results of five voting categories: Suns fans, Suns players, Suns coaches, Suns employees and Majerle himself. Each voting group carried equal weight in the final selection, and a $9,000 donation will be made to an Arizona charity of Bridges’ choice.

Previous Majerle Hustle Award winners:

Josh Jackson (2018)

Alan Williams (2017)

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Sebastian Telfair (2012)

Grant Hill (2011)

Jared Dudley (2010)

Louis Amundson (2009)

Grant Hill (2008)

Leandro Barbosa (2007)

Raja Bell (2006)

Shawn Marion (2005)

Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural Award)