Mikal Bridges is Locked-In for the Big Game on Sunday

The big game kicks off on Sunday afternoon between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams as one Phoenix Suns player is hoping his squad can take home the crown.

Although Mikal Bridges grew up in Philadelphia, the Rams have always held a soft spot in his heart since a young age. But how did a Philly boy get attached to a team that at the time was located in St. Louis?

Video games.

“I used to play with Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner, Torrey Holt and all them,” Bridges said. “It’s funny because people think I’m just this fair-weather fan because now they’re good… All my friends who knew me back then knew I was all Rams before.”

Life hasn’t always been easy for Bridges as Rams supporter as before last season, he had gone 12 straight years without seeing his team clinch a playoff berth.

“I stuck with them, but they haven’t been so good,” Bridges said. “All my friends in middle school and high school always teased me about it.”

It seems to have paid off for Bridges sticking true to his team as the Rams are now set to play on the final Sunday of the season.

Bridges plaedy football growing up, but stopped after middle school to turn his focus to basketball. Clearly, that decision paid off, but Bridges still enjoys watching the sport and is able to take aspects of football and use them to better himself on the court.

“I think the biggest thing is watching leadership and how hard they go,” Bridges said “They run their route every single play and if you’re not the top guy, top guys get targeted maybe 12 times… And you’re that third guy running that route every single time, hard and you’re breaking out and you don’t get the ball. Just having that mental ability to keep going that same speed, same route and wait to see if the ball gets to you.”

As for where you can find Bridges for the final matchup of the NFL season:

“I know my mom’s here and we’re going to watch it in my spot for sure,” Bridges said. “I’m not going out, going to a sports bar or anything like that. I’m right on my couch where I’ve been a majority of the games and locked-in.”

No phones. No distractions. Just Rams football.

While Bridges is picking his team to win, he also figures it’s going to be a tight game.

“Obviously us winning, but it’s going to be tough,” Bridges said. “Maybe win by four or three…I’m really excited. I can’t wait.”