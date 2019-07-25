Mikal Bridges is Honored to Participate in Team USA Training Camp

USA Basketball announced that Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges has been chosen to participate on the 2019 USA Men’s Select Team. Bridges, along with 12 other top young players, will take part in the USA Basketball National Team’s training camp from Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas.

“Really honored,” Bridges replied when asked about his reaction to being named to the Select Team. “It’s a blessing. You talk about this and think about this growing up and it’s just really cool to have the opportunity to be in this position.”

Bridges dreamed about one day playing for Team USA and now has his first chance to work side-by-side with the coaches and players that lead the national team.

The 22-year-old carved out a starting role with the Suns last season, averaging 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and a rookie-best 1.6 steals per game. Bridges appeared in all 82 games and quickly established himself as one of the top perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Bridges will use the experience that he gained throughout his rookie year during his time at Team USA practice.

“Last year was my first year, so I’m kind of happy I have a year under my belt playing and guarding the best players,” Bridges said. “I know just go out there and play my game, play hard and do what I do.”

Bridges is the fourth Suns player to have been named to the USA Select Team since its inception in 2007, joining Devin Booker (2016), Miles Plumlee (2014) and Robin Lopez (2008). Bridges plans to reach out to Booker for advice about what he can expect before heading to training camp in Vegas next month.

With some of the most legendary players, coaches and staff working with Team USA, Bridges will aim to maximize the opportunity to soak up knowledge from some the most experienced basketball minds in the business.

“Just learning from the best,” Bridges said. “Learning from the coaches and just going out there and meet more friends. I know probably some friends out there. It’s really cool to just go out there for that experience and just learn more about the game.”

The USA Basketball National Team will hold their training camp in Las Vegas as they prepare for the 2019 FIBA World Cup for Men. Joining Bridges on the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team are: Jarrett Allen, Jalen Brunson, Marvin Bagley III, John Collins, Pat Connaughton, De’Aaron Fox, Joe Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick White, and Trae Young.