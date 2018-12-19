Kelly Oubre Jr. Brings Defense and Hustle to Suns Young Core

The Phoenix Suns traded for Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Washington Wizards earlier this week and the newest Sun will officially be suiting up for the team’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.

At just 23-years-old, Oubre was drafted two picks after Devin Booker in the 2015 NBA draft. Oubre should fit in well with the rest of the Suns roster as Candace Buckner, who covers the Wizards for the Washington Post, compared him to one of his newest teammates.

“Oubre is very much like [Mikal] Bridges, in the sense that he’s a budding 3-D guy,” Buckner said. “However, this is Oubre’s fourth year so he’s coming in as a veteran and his defense and effort should be a welcome addition to this young roster.”

The Suns have shown much improvement on the defensive end throughout their current three-game winning streak. The Suns became the first team in NBA history to hold opponents to under 20 percent shooting from deep in the victories over the Dallas Mavericks (15 percent) and Minnesota Timberwolves (20 percent). They continued their defensive success against the Knicks as New York shot just 25 percent from three-point range.

Now going for their fourth straight win, the Suns add in defensive-minded Kelly Oubre as they look to build off their current momentum. Oubre was on with Bickley & Marotta on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and spoke about what Suns fans can expect from the young wing.

“Defense leads to offense,” Oubre said. “Just focus on that. Just continue to keep that gameplan solid. I’m a confident individual, but one thing I know I can control every day is my effort and my energy. I will do that each and every night. My offense will follow. I’m not really worried about that because I know I can play.”

While defense may be his specialty, Oubre’s offensive potential has been on display as of late. He has scored at least 20 points in three of of his last six games while averaging 17.7 points on 51.4 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from three and 79.2 percent from the free throw line.

Oubre’s has shown progress on the offensive side of his game and Buckner sees the young forward continue to grow in the right direction.

“Oubre’s shot has improved,” Buckner said. “Although he has been streaky from the arc, he’s made some big shots with his time in Washington. So, I think his confidence in simply taking them has been his biggest growth. As far as his ceiling, if Oubre can continue to blossom and hone his defensive skills, he could become a very effective 3-D guy in this league.”

The Suns and Oubre will look to make it four straight wins as they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Wednesday night. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.