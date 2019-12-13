Hablando en México: Phoenix Suns

The 2019 NBA Mexico City Games will feature a familiar face as the Phoenix Suns return to Mexico for the second time in the last three years. The team will tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 14, marking the 30th NBA game in Mexico since 1992. See what the Suns are saying as they arrive in Mexico City and get acclimated to the culture that surrounds them.

HEAD COACH MONTY WILLIAMS:

“If you look at our community back home, we live it every day. It's a bit easier for us and San Antonio. I lived in San Antonio for years and it's the same situation. I think you do have a responsibility to represent the culture that's in your city and that's a good thing. I think it's easy for our guys to come down here and play because we live in a culture that is different than mine growing up in Virginia and DC. It's a culture that I've learned to adopt in Phoenix and San Antonio. I think it's a bit easier for us to relate or acclimate to the city when we come.”

KELLY OUBRE JR:

“This is amazing, man. It's my first time in Mexico City. It's actually my first time doing global NBA basketball, so it's amazing. I'm excited to see the fan base tomorrow to put on a show for them. I'm just happy to be here.”

How important it is to grow the game: “It's amazing. That's our platform. We have a platform to have a voice and have a presence in different countries. We just have to utilize that to the best of our abilities. Definitely just want to put on the show and make sure that we get a win tomorrow first and foremost.”

NBA Cares event in Mexico City: “It's everything. Honestly, the platform that we have to be able to pay it forward to the kids or to people in need of just guidance, anything like that, that's what I take pride in. I love putting smiles on kids' faces, any human being faces with the platform that we have. I look forward to that.”

CAM JOHNSON:

“It's an exciting opportunity, for sure. It's definitely a blessing to be out here and I'm looking forward to the game tomorrow… It's been good so far. A lot of fun. The food was really good. It’s an interesting experience too, coming across people, throwing in a little Spanish phrase every now and then.”

DEVIN BOOKER:

“I'm very excited. Our past time here was a great turnout. I think we gave the fans a show that they wanted to see. Hopefully, we can do the same thing tomorrow…The atmosphere is going to be great. It's going to be high energy. The fans come here to support. They're supporting both teams, which I love. It's not a one-sided affair. It's at a high elevation so your wind better be ready. At the end of the day, it comes down to just playing basketball, playing the right way and doing what coach has our game plan set for.”

The Suns will tip-off against the Spurs in Mexico City on Saturday and 3PM (Phoenix time). Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.