Five Reasons Why Devin Booker Deserves to be an All-Star

1. Devin Booker is averaging 24.5 points and a career-high 6.9 assists this season. He is one of just three players averaging 24 points and 6.5 assists, joining last season’s MVP James Harden and four-time MVP LeBron James.

2. Not only does that hold up for this season, but since 2000 only eight other players besides Booker have averaged 24.5 points and 6.5 assists in a season. All eight are former All-Stars, six were MVPs (Stephen Curry, Harden, Allen Iverson, James, Damian Lillard, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook).

3. Booker trails only Harden with games recording 25-plus points and 7-plus assists and his 15 such games are the most by a Suns player in a season since Stephon Marbury in 2002-03. Marbury was named to the All-Star team that season.

4. If those numbers are raised to at least 30 points and 8 assists, Booker joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Harden and Westbrook as the only four players in the league with at least six such games.

5. Despite missing some time this season, Booker is still tied for fifth in the NBA with 35-point games. His seven games scoring at least 35 trail only Curry, Anthony Davis, Harden and Lillard. Booker is already past the halfway point to the Suns’ franchise record for 35-point games in a season held by Connie Hawkins with 12 in 1969-70.

Here’s how you can vote:

Visit: Suns.com/Vote

Download the NBA App

Search Devin Booker on Google