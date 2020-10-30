EYES ON THE FUTURE

ESPN Analysist and Host Maria Taylor joined General Manager James Jones and Deandre Ayton to breakdown the Suns’ breakthrough season. The live virtual conversation gave Suns fans a front row seat to ask questions and hear from the architect responsible for the transformation on the court, Jones, and his vision for the future of OUR Suns.

Jones discussed the team’s momentum leaving the bubble and entering a newly transformed arena as well as his overall gameplan regarding the NBA Draft and free agency this off-season. The Big Fella joins his side to express his excitement for the future of the organization and give an inside look into the Suns locker room.

The Valley has witnessed a transformation of the Phoenix Suns franchise over the past 15 months. From the culture shift starting with their new Head Coach Monty Williams and General Manager James Jones, the recognition of their newest All-Star and the overall emergence of one of the NBA’s most talented young cores, the Suns had a breakthrough season and the league is taking notice.

The Breakthrough series provides a review of the Suns’ momentous 2019-20 season and offers a preview of a promising season to come. The six-part series will feature exclusive, never-before-seen interviews from the Suns players as they highlight key moments throughout the season, reflect on their personal performance and growth, and give a behind-the-scenes perspective into the camaraderie and leadership that led them to their success.