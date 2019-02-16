Devin Booker 2019 MTN Dew 3-Point Contest Media Availability

Prior to suiting up to defend his title as 3-Point Champion, Devin Booker sat down with the media in Charlotte for a range of questions from basketball to rappers.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BASKETBALL WITHOUT BORDERS:

I think the game has changed so much nowadays. There’s no borders with basketball. Scouts do their jobs so well. You can go around the world and find the best talent in the world. There’s some great players over in Europe. I’ve been a fan of it because, like you said, my dad player over there for a very long time. I love what the NBA is doing. Basketball Without Borders takes the best talent and puts them all into one league.

THE EVOLUTION OF BASKETBALL:

I’ve always had the ability to shoot, but the game has changed so much now I think that you look what Steph did to the game. Just the way the game has switched to threes and layups, basically. It kind of took out the midrange game from an analytical standpoint. At the same time, I think in the playoffs you have to be able to make those shots. The game has changed a lot, but I just try to work on every aspect.

TOUGHEST GUY TO GUARD HIM:

Pat Bev does a good job. We just played him recently. He’s a dog.

WHAT’S YOUR OUTFIT TONIGHT?

I don’t know, man. I kept it chill this year. I didn’t do too much shopping. I’m just here to win it.

RULE CHANGES FOR ALL-STAR WEEKEND:

Don’t divide the All-Stars up East and West. I think just put all the best players in one pool.

THE ADDITION OF THE THREE-POINT LINE:

I can’t imagine that. The game has changed I think for the better. It’s more exciting now.

IN RESPONSE TO ‘SHOTS THE I TOOK, WET LIKE I’M BOOK’:

Oh, I hear it all the time, man. Everywhere I go I hear it, but that’s part of it. That’s a big moment getting a shout-out in a Drake song. It’s dope.

WHAT WAS YOUR WELCOME TO THE NBA MOMENT?

I have a few of them. I’d say playing against D. Wade for the first time. I always tell this story. I remember my pump fake, he jumped for it, and I took one dribble to go take a pull up shot and he blocked it. I was like that’s incredible. I had watched him do it so many times and he just did the same thing to me.

WHO ARE YOU TOP FIVE RAPPERS OF ALL TIME:

I’d have to go Jay-Z, Drake… Top five is tough. I’d put J. Cole up there. Tupac, Biggie.