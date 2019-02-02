Daniels Took His Shooters Mentality from the Court to the Course

One of the most anticipated events in Arizona every year is the Waste Management Open and the Phoenix Suns were front and center as athletes of all sports went head-to-head competing to raise money for charity. The Phoenix Suns Charities Shot at Glory gave the celebrity golfers a chance at $1 million for charity to the one who hits the closet to the pin on the 16th hole.

There was some competition in the Suns locker room as for who was going to be representing the team with a swing. Ryan Anderson originally felt he should have been the one out on the green until he saw Troy Daniels play.

“Troy is a great golfer,” Anderson said. “He’s the greatest golfer on our team. I actually was the one who wanted to do this and then I realized how good of a golfer he was and I elected him to do it, but I told him I’d support him.”

Daniels had hit about 100 golf balls at the range that morning as he had his eyes set on winning it all.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but you know it is what it is,” Daniels said. “I played in the pro-am a few years ago, so it should be fun to go out there and hit the par three. Hopefully I’ll hit the million dollar shot for charity.”

Anderson believed he could win it all since shooting long range is nothing new for Daniels, who is currently second on the Suns in three-point percentage this season.

“I’m going to go wild,” Anderson said. “He has the capabilities. He makes shots in front of 20,000 people every night. He has the pressure. He has the capabilities. I think he’s going to do it.”

Daniels was taking his shooter mentality from the court to the grass and said it’s all the same approach.

“Everything is zoned out,” Daniels said. “Hopefully I can just go out here and just do what I do.”

Although Daniels wasn’t able to rank first, he still had a solid swing as he and the other athletes continued to help grow the charitable event. From the fans to the players, everyone was able to enjoy some time out in the sun during one of the marquee events at the Waste Management Open.