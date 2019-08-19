Cam Johnson & Ty Jerome Featured on 2019 NBA Rookie Survey

Every year NBA.com sits down with the rookie class to take a survey about their fellow incoming players. The 2019 class shared their thoughts on topics such as who they think will win Rookie of the Year, who the biggest steal of the draft was and who the best defender is.

Both of the Phoenix Suns first round picks in Cam Johnson and Ty Jerome were featured in the survey with praise coming from their draft classmates.

The Suns wanted to put an emphasis on their three-point shooting when the offseason began and from the opinions of the incoming rookies, it seems as if they were successful in doing so during the draft. Both Johnson and Jerome finished as a top four vote-getter for “Which rookie is the best shooter?” with only Miami’s Tyler Herro and Sacramento’s Kyle Guy above them.

“Johnson (47 percent) shot better than both [Herro and Guy] and the Suns could benefit from having two of the top four players here,” John Schuhmann of NBA.com said.

That category was the same one that Devin Booker received a heavily favorited 59% of the votes back in 2015. And, while not a rookie anymore, the Suns star still found himself on this year’s survey as well. The 2019 class was asked “Who is your favorite player in the league?” and Booker was listed tied for fifth with Houston’s James Harden.

Jerome’s shooting wasn’t the only thing that stood out to his fellow rookies as he also finished third in “Which rookie is the best playmaker?” after helping lead the University of Virginia to a National Championship from the point guard position.

While neither Jerome or Johnson have stepped foot on an NBA court yet, they are already receiving respect from around the league. The Suns looked to add to their playmaking and increase their three-point shooting in the draft, and if their fellow rookies are correct, their two first round picks will assist in both of those categories.