Booker Returns to MTN Dew 3-Point Contest to Defend Crown

The 2019 NBA All-Star festivities are on their way in Charlotte as Devin Booker returns for All-Star weekend for his fourth straight year. While his sophomore season he competed in the Skills Challenge, Booker has spent the other three years of his career showing off his range in the 3-Point Contest.

As a rookie and at just 19-years-old, Booker found himself in the championship round against both “Splash Brothers” in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Although Thompson took home the trophy, Booker vowed he’d return to the contest and win it for the Phoenix fan base.

“I’m disappointed, but I will be back,” said Booker said in 2016. “I’m sorry I couldn’t bring home a win for you guys, but I’ll be back next year and get one.”

Fast-forward to 2018 and that’s exactly what he did.

Booker once again found himself in the championship round against Thompson and was ready to seek his revenge. Coincidently, Thompson scored 25 points in the final round, the same score he hit to defeat Booker two years earlier, but this time Booker was set to make history.

Booker came out firing from the start and closed-out strong on the final money ball rack, ending with an NBA record 28 points. That means in the 32 years of the 3-Point Contest, no one has ever outscored the 21-year-old from Phoenix.

Now, Booker is back and ready to defend his crown.

After simulating the experience his rookie year to order to prepare, Booker settled on a much simpler approach last season and if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

“I’m not shooting until I get there,” Booker said. “That’s my preparation. First year, I had the racks out, went over it, put the time on the clock. Then the year I won, I didn’t do anything. So, I’m just going to stick with that one.”

Booker will be going head-to-head against the elite long distance shooters in the NBA. The competition has expanded to 10 players this year as he will be joined by Seth Curry, Stephen Curry, Danny Green, Joe Harris, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard, Kris Middleton, Dirk Nowitzki and Kemba Walker.

“I’m very excited,” Booker said. “It’s a tough field with some real sharp shooters. So just defending my crown.”

Booker has come a long way since his rookie season, but he hopes this is still only the beginning of his All-Star weekend festivities.

“Going into Toronto for my first All-Star weekend, just looking around and wanting to be a part of this weekend for the rest of my career,” Booker said. “No matter in which way, but obviously Sunday is the goal. It’s an amazing experience.”