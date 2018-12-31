Ayton Represents Family at Draft and with New Bobblehead

Deandre Ayton was dressed to impress when the Phoenix Suns selected him first overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, but it was more than just a fashion statement for the Big Fella as he wanted to represent his family around the world.

At a first glance, Ayton’s navy blue checkered suit had a clean and simple look to it, but when unbuttoned, became much more than that. The inside of the suit jacket contained a mixed design that featured the Bahamian flag, Nigerian Flag and Jamaican flag.

“I got the suit from my tailor in New York,” Ayton said. “I just said I wanted a suit where I could represent my family. I have family in Nigeria, Jamaica and the Bahamas. He was creative just to mix it all up.”

It was important for Ayton because he wanted everyone to be aware that although he was born in the Bahamas, he was more than just Bahamian.

“I’m also Nigerian and Jamaican,” Ayton said. “My mom’s from Jamaica. My dad’s from Nigeria. I don’t know how I was born in the Bahamas, but hey, I’m here.”

Not only was Ayton representing these countries with the flags on his jacket, but also by being selected first overall by the Suns.

“That’s a huge blessing,” Ayton said. “I still don’t know how much of an impact it is yet, but as I go on, I can only play hard and be a great person off the court.”

