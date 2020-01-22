Arizona Icon Larry Fitzgerald Joins Phoenix Suns Ownership Group

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, philanthropist and businessman Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the Phoenix Suns, as announced today by Suns managing partner Robert Sarver.

“Larry has been a great ambassador for our organization for years. He is an Arizona icon and a businessman, passionate philanthropist, and leader,” said Sarver. “He brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”

“I have a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert,” added Fitzgerald. “He has become a dear friend and a trusted confidante. He is a big part of why I am making this commitment.”

One of Phoenix’s living legends, Fitzgerald established The Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund in 2005, aimed at promoting educational success in K-12 classrooms, as well as supporting the prevention and ultimate cure for breast cancer. His annual Celebrity Softball Game and Fitz’s Supper Club events are philanthropic staples in the Valley. Fitzgerald was named a co-recipient of the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, recognizing a player’s extraordinary contributions in community service as well as excellence on the field.

Fitzgerald recently completed his 16th season with the Cardinals, a career during which he has been selected to a franchise-record 11 Pro Bowls and is the team’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, 100-yard receiving games and consecutive games with a reception. He currently ranks second in NFL history in career receiving yards and is sixth in NFL history with 120 career TD receptions. In December, Fitzgerald was named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team, cementing his place as one of the league’s greatest to ever play.