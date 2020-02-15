2020 NBA All-Star Media Availability: Devin Booker

Devin Booker is officially an NBA All-Star. But before he suits up on one of the biggest stages in the world, he had to first sit down in front of the bright lights of Chicago.

WHEN DID YOU FIND OUT THAT YOU WOULD BE AN ALL-STAR?

“It was a tough process. I think the commissioner was sleeping at the time when Dame got injured and announced he wasn't playing. So, we had to wait for him to wake. I got a call at, I think, six, seven am that I was in. This is a really exciting time.”







HOW ARE YOU FEELING NOW?

“I'm feeling good. Obviously, it's a big moment for me and my family the Suns organization and my fans, everybody that supports me. I'm taking it all in. This is a very exciting time. It was always my dream to play on Sunday...It was always been a dream of mine. At first it was always playing the NBA. Then I get to the NBA and wanted to leave a mark. Right when I got here and matched myself up with all the top competition in the world, I wanted to be wanting to be a part of this.”







WHAT DID IT MEAN TO HEAR DAMIAN LILLARD SHOW HIS SUPPORT FOR YOU?

“It means a lot because I respect him so much. He's also one of my favorite players to watch in the league. Just the approach that he brings to the game, the demeanor that he brings to the game and the killer mindset. I think it's a mutual respect. He's just unbelievable player and what he's doing right now is something I don't think we've seen in NBA history ever. So, congrats to him.”

WHAT IS THE REASON BEHIND WEARING THE 'LOS SUNS' JERSEY TONIGHT?

"I've always said I wanted to rep my heritage. That was very important to me. I think the best time to do that is All-Star weekend. Three-point contest, nationally televised with the Los Suns jersey on. It's my personal favorite at the same time. I'm definitely looking forward to it."

WHAT IS YOUR PREPARATION FOR THE THREE-POINT CONTEST?

"No preparation. I haven't shot off a rack since the last time I did the three-point contest. So, we'll see tonight how we do. It did [work out last time]. So, hopefully we can get another one."







WHO'S YOUR FAVORITE BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL-TIME?

"I'd say Rip Hamilton and Kobe.Two really talented players at my position that changed the game tremendously. I've followed them. I've studied them. Their movements, their mindsets, skillset. It's a beautiful game and those two guys played it the right way."

DEVIN ON KOBE BRYANT:

“Just be legendary. If you follow me on social, that's been a lot of my posts. Kobe left me with that statement not only in the writing on the shoe, but he left it with words. He told me to be legendary. He told me I had a chance. So, I want to take advantage of every opportunity I get and the words that he told me are in the back of my head for the rest of my life. He just helped me so much.”