2019 Phoenix Suns Summer League Preview

PHOENIX SUNS VS DENVER NUGGETS

DATE: Friday July 5

TIME: 8:30 P.M.

CHANNEL: ESPN

POTENTIAL KEY OPPONENTS: Michael Porter Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Thomas Welsh

Phoenix Suns fans will get a first look at the Summer Suns on one of the biggest stages in Las Vegas as the headlioners for headlining the first night of Summer League as they tip-off against the Denver Nuggets. It may be the first viewing of the Nuggets 2018 first round pick in Michael Porter Jr. as he will potentially face his 2018 rookie class members in Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Elie Okobo, De’Anthony Melton, George King and Ray Spalding.

PHOENIX SUNS VS NEW YORK KNICKS

DATE: Sunday July 7

TIME: 6:30 P.M.

CHANNEL: ESPN

POTENTIAL KEY OPPONENTS: R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Allonzo Trier, Ignas Brazdeikis

The Suns second matchup will be on July 7th against the New York Knicks as the game will feature two of the youngest teams in the NBA. With an average age of about 23 years old between both rosters, the majority of their young talent will be showcased during the Summer League matchup. Depending on the lineups sent to Vegas, the focus may be on two of the youngest up-and-coming talents in the league in 19-year-old RJ Barrett and 20-year-old Deandre Ayton.

PHOENIX SUNS VS MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

DATE: Tuesday July 9

TIME: 4:30 P.M.

CHANNEL: NBA TV

POTENTIAL KEY OPPONENTS: Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter, Yuta Watanabe

Two of the brightest futures of the NBA will tip-off on July 9th as the Suns gear up to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Both rosters may feature multiple top 10 picks from the 2018 and 2019 NBA Drafts. The game could also see other promising young talents such as Memphis’ Brandon Clarke and Grayson Allen as well as Suns’ Elie Okobo and De’Anthony Melton.

PHOENIX SUNS VS SAN ANTONIO SPURS

DATE: Wednesday July 10

TIME: 6:00 P.M.

CHANNEL: NBA TV

POTENTIAL KEY OPPONENTS: Luka Samanic, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV, Chimezie Metu, Quinndary Weatherspoon

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the biggest rivals of the Suns and this also includes Summer League history. Their matchup on July 10th will be a rematch of the Summer League Championship from 2015, a game that featured rookie Devin Booker taking on second-year Kyle Anderson as the Suns comeback fell just short in the 93-90 loss. Fast forward to 2019, the rosters may be different, but the rivalry lives on.