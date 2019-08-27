2019 FIBA World Cup: 8/24 Phoenix Suns Update

The FIBA Basketball World Cup officially tips-off in China on August 31st with multiple different countries featuring members of the Phoenix Suns. With players like Ricky Rubio headlining Spain and Aron Baynes manning the paint for Australia, the games should give Suns fans a preview of the newest players on the roster.

RICKY RUBIO – SPAIN

Ricky Rubio scored an international career-high 25 points with eight assists on Tuesday morning as Spain tipped-off against Argentina. In what was his sixth exhibition game with Spain this year prior to the FIBA World Cup, Rubio help lead the way in the 84-76 victory.

Ricky Rubio also shined for Spain last Friday against Team USA. The Suns newest point guard showed off his diverse skillset as he finished as his team’s second leading scorer with 16 points to go along with his seven assists and five steals.

Rubio has been a staple for Team Spain since winning a silver medal with them during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Now back in China, Rubio has matured his game and looks to lead Spain to victory once again.

ARON BAYNES – AUSTRALIA

While just a exhibition game, Aron Baynes helped play a role in possibly the biggest upset thus far in FIBA World Cup play as they took down Team USA 98-94 on Saturday night. Baynes came out firing, leading the Boomers with eight points in the first quarter. He finished with 13 points, and four rebounds in the victory.

Baynes joins Jonah Bolden, Andrew Bogut, Matthew Dellavedova, Joe Ingles and Patty Mills as the six NBA players on Team Australia. The team has one of the deepest rosters in the FIBA tournament and is also one of the most experienced teams due to the consistency in returning players.

“It's pretty awesome,” Baynes told SportsNews.com “Now we're going to be able to carry that forward and putting in and mixing in a few other young talented guys, which are just going to help us and push us even further as a group. So we're all excited and can't wait to get going."

With less than a week to go until Australia’s first official game against, Baynes knows that this upcoming tune-up game against Team USA is key to preparing the Boomers’ roster.

"We can't warm into it,” Baynes said. “We have to be ready come September 1 and we've got the best preparation we've ever had as our opportunity to do so…We're going to take full advantage of it and it's going to be fun. You forget how much fun playing basketball can be until you're playing for your mates with your country on your chest as well, that's a pretty awesome feeling."