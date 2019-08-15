2019-20 Phoenix Suns Must-See Matchups: Part 2

OPPONENT: Milwaukee Bucks

DATE: March 8, 2020

KEY MATCHUP: Kelly Oubre Jr. vs Giannis Antetokounmpo

BREAKDOWN: The Phoenix Suns were the only team in the NBA last season to sweep the Milwaukee Bucks, despite the Bucks finishing with the best record in the league. One of those wins featured Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring a game-high 27 points with a career-high 13 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. The matchup between Oubre and the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo showcases two of the most explosive players in the league. So, while there will be a plethora of three-pointers between the two squads, Tsunami Papi and the Greek Freak will be sure to bring the highlights in the paint.

OPPONENT: Portland Trail Blazers

DATE: December 16, 2019 & March 6, 2020

KEY MATCHUP: Devin Booker vs Damian Lillard

BREAKDOWN: When the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers meet, you know it’s going to be an offensive showdown. In the forefront of both teams stand two of the most elite offensive weapons in the league in Devin Booker and Damian Lillard. The two join James Harden and LeBron James as the only players to average at least 25 points and six assists, despite both averaging fewer shot attempts than Harden and James.

OPPONENT: Los Angeles Clippers

DATE: October 26, 2019 & February 26, 2020

KEY MATCHUP: Mikal Bridges vs Kawhi Leonard

BREAKDOWN: One of the top headlines this offseason was Kawhi Leornard leaving Toronto to join the Los Angeles Clippers alongside Paul George. The two premiere wing defenders will tip-off against one of the league’s most highly-touted young defenders in Mikal Bridges when the Suns and Clippers first meet at the end of October. Bridges potential, especially on the defensive side, is as high as it gets for a young player after finishing last season with the second-highest steal-to-turnover ratio ever by a rookie (min. 80 steals). First on that list? Kawhi Leonard.

OPPONENT: New Orleans Pelicans

DATE: November 21, 2019

KEY MATCHUP: Deandre Ayton vs Zion Williamson

BREAKDOWN: The 2018 first overall pick (Deandre Ayton) and the 2019 first overall pick (Zion Williamson) will tip-off in late November when the New Orleans Pelicans travel to Phoenix. To say this will be an athletic showcase between the two number one picks would be an extreme understatement. With two of the top playmaking point guards in Ricky Rubio and Lonzo Ball on each side, both Deandre Ayton and Zion Williamson will have plenty of alley-oop opportunities to throwdown some highlight-reel dunks.

OPPONENT: Utah Jazz

DATE: October 28, 2019 & April 11, 2020

KEY MATCHUP: Ricky Rubio vs Mike Conley

BREAKDOWN: Ricky Rubio and Mike Conley have always been deemed underrated despite their defensive instincts and elite playmaking ability. That duo will battle it out head-to-head as Rubio tips-off against his former team in the Utah Jazz. While it may seem crucial for both teams to keep the ball out of the hands of the opposing point guard, it’s a double-sided coin when you factor in the elite scoring that come from the shooting guards in Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell.