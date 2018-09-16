2018-19 Phoenix Suns Must-See Matchups (Part 2)

OPPONENT: Sacramento Kings

DATE: December 4, 2018 / January 8, 2019

KEY MATCHUP: Deandre Ayton vs Marvin Bagley III

BREAKDOWN: The first overall pick against the second overall pick always creates for an exciting matchup, but this one has even more on the line. Both Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III played high school basketball in Arizona. With Ayton remaining in Arizona through college and now the Suns, it’s time for Bagley’s return to the Valley. The two big men tip-off for the pride of their hometown.

OPPONENT: Toronto Raptors

DATE: November 2, 2018

KEY MATCHUP: TJ Warren vs Kawhi Leonard

BREAKDOWN: Efficient offense against lockdown defense always makes for an ideal matchup. Very few fit that criteria better than TJ Warren and Kawhi Leonard. Very few wings in the league can score as easily or as efficiently as Warren can. The 50-percent career shooter is a nightmare for opposing defenses. However, former Defensive Player of the Year, Kawhi Leonard, could make for a tough battle on the offensive side of the court for Warren.

OPPONENT: Milwaukee Bucks

DATE: March 4, 2019

KEY MATCHUP: Mikal Bridges vs Donte DiVincenzo

BREAKDOWN: Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo were quite a pair at Villanova. The two wings teamed up for two National Championships throughout their college career, but what will happen when they have to tip-off against one another? While it is currently unclear the exact roles that the rookies will be playing this season, the two top 20 picks will definitely have a little added motivation as they go head-to-head against each other.

OPPONENT: San Antonio Spurs

DATE: October 31, 2018 / November 14, 2018

KEY MATCHUP: Devin Booker vs DeMar DeRozan

BREAKDOWN: While two dynamically different players, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan are looked at as two of the best shooting guards in the NBA. Booker’s long distance shooting and playmaking will be battling it out against DeRozan’s inside scoring and defense. A premiere head-to-head matchup between two of the leagues best is not one to miss. Now that DeRozan is a member of the San Antonio Spurs, a revived rivalry may begin to come into play.

OPPONENT: Boston Celtics

DATE: November 8, 2018

KEY MATCHUP: Josh Jackson vs Jayson Tatum

BREAKDOWN: There’s a lot to look forward to when the Celtics come to town on November 8th. Not only do we get to see the development of last year’s third and fourth picks in Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson, but their skillset matchup calls for a perfect scenario. Jackson was deemed a defensive presence coming out of college while Tatum was looked at as more of an offensive scorer. Both will have a chance to prove their growth as the two wings battle it out in front of the Phoenix fan base.