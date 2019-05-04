2018-19 Season Rewind: Tyler Johnson

FINAL LINE

10.9 points. 3.0 rebounds. 2.9 assists.

0.9 steals. 0.5 blocks.

41.3 FG%. 34.6 3P%. 74.8 FT%.

IN 13 GAMES AS A SUN

11.1 points. 4.0 rebounds. 4.2 assists.

1.1 steals. 0.5 blocks.

36.8 FG%. 32.1 3P%. 87.2 FT%

HIGHLIGHT PERFORMANCES

2/23/19 Tyler Johnson vs Hawks Highlights

Tyler Johnson scored a season-high 29 points on Feb. 23 against the Atlanta Hawks. He shot 62.5% (10-of-16) from the field and 66.7% (4-of-6) from three-point range while also tallying 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block.

2/25/19 Tyler Johnson vs Heat Highlights

02/25/19: 18 points, 50% (6-of-12) from the field, 60% (3-of-5) from deep, 5 assists in the win vs Miami.

3/13/19 Tyler Johnson vs Jazz Highlights

03/13/19: 15 points, 50% (3-of-6) from deep, 4 rebounds, 2 assists vs Utah.

3/09/19 Tyler Johnson vs Blazers Highlights

03/09/19: 14 points, season-high 7 assists, 8 rebounds, 1 block vs Portland.

3/04/19 Tyler Johnson vs Bucks Highlights

03/04/19: 13 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, season-high-tying 4 steals in win vs Milwaukee.

THE VALLEY BOYZ

In 41 minutes on the court together in March, the five-man lineup of Johnson, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges. and Kelly Oubre Jr. outscored opponents by a score of 131-101, a difference of +30 points. This lineup shot 50% from the field and made 42-of-46 (91.3%) free throws.

WHAT HE’S SAYING

ABOUT JOINING THE SUNS: “I really enjoyed it. It was definitely a learning experience coming. One, to get acclimated to just a whole new group of personalities. Two, just find a situation where you get a lot of talent and figure out how to make it mesh and get into a winning environment. I thought we hit a stride there for a little while where we were playing really good basketball. Hopefully we can take some of those things and work on them this summer and take them into next year.”

WHERE HE SAW GROWTH: “The thing that changed for me the most was having to be more vocal. In past years, I was one of the younger guys, actually. There were other guys who were being more vocal and leading that way, but here, not only did I have to lead by example, but I had to be the voice sometimes.”

HOW IT WAS LEADING: “It definitely pushed my comfort zone. It’s not something I was used to as far as being vocal. In past years, I had always been with somebody who led by example and come in and be professional and make sure I was getting my work done. Now, I’m worried about other guys and making sure they’re on top of their stuff as well. It definitely opened up by mind to a whole new set of possibilities.”

ON JAMAL. CRAWFORD: “A legend. We’ve had so many conversations about how he inspired me to love that bench role. He’s been in the league forever… I’ve watched him growing up. Even when I was in high school I was coming off the bench. It was a role that I appreciated. I tell him he made that role sexy.”

SUMMER FOCUS: “My goal is to play 82 games next season. So, I think the biggest thing is getting my body right. Continue to work on my mental preparation. I think that basketball after a certain point in time, you understand what the reads are, you understand what the coverages are. It’s, can your body withstand that over and over and over again at a high level. That’s really what I’m going to try and focus on.”