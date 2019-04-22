2018-19 Season Rewind: Troy Daniels

FINAL LINE

14.9 minutes per game.

6.2 points. 1.4 rebounds.

41.1 FG%. 38.1 3P% 78.3 FT%

TOP PERFORMANCES

12/7/18 Troy Daniels vs Heat Highlights

Troy Daniels scored a season-high 18 points when the Suns tipped-off against the Miami Heat on Dec. 7. Daniels knocked down a season-high six three-pointers while shooting 60% from deep (6/10).

3/23/19 Troy Daniels vs Kings Highlights

3/23/19: 16 points, 4-of-10 three-pointers, 3 rebounds, 1 block vs Sacramento.

3/1/19 Troy Daniels vs Pelicans Highlights

3/01/19: 15 points, 4-of-6 three-pointers, 4 rebounds, 1 steal vs New Orleans

2/25/19 Troy Daniels vs Heat Highlights

2/25/19: 14 points, 3-of-3 three-pointers, 2 assists, 1 steal in win vs Miami

4/5/19 Troy Daniels vs Pelicans Highlights

4/05/19: 14 points, 4-of-7 three-pointers, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win vs New Orleans

KEY STAT

Daniels made the most of his minutes throughout the season as he was one of just two players to play less than 15 minutes and shoot over 38% from three on at least 150 attempts.

WHAT HE’S SAYING

THE FUTURE OF THE SUNS: “The best is yet to come. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. I think this organization’s going in the right direction with the players that they’ve got and a couple trades we’ve got a couple months ago. The best is yet to come.”

STAYING READY: “That’s just something I’ve built my career on the last six years in the NBA. I’ve actually played in a playoff atmosphere, hit a game winner in that atmosphere. I was just trying to share my knowledge with the young guys. The playoffs are a beast. You’ve got to make sure you’re ready at all times and even throughout the season… Just try to be ready and be professional at all times.”

WHAT HE’S WORKING ON THIS SUMMER: “I’m going to critique and be who I am, which is a shooter. Work on my defense and stuff like that.”

WHAT HE TAUGHT THE YOUNG GUYS: “Just continue to weather the storm. Everything’s not going to go your way every time. You’ve just got to be ready and keep working as a professional. Even in the offseason, you’ve got to keep working. Eat the right way. Get the right sleep. Just be an overall professional.”