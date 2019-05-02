2018-19 Season Rewind: T.J. Warren Jr.

FINAL LINE

18.0 points. 4.0 rebounds. 1.5 assists

1.2 steals. 0.7 steals.

48.6 FG%. 42.8 3P%. 81.5 FT%.

HIGHLIGHT PERFORMANCES

12/13/18 T.J. Warren vs Mavericks Highlights

T.J. Warren scored a season-high 30 points in the Suns win against Dallas on Dec. 13. He shot 64.7% (11-of-17) from the field and 75% (3-of-4) from beyond the arc while also tallying 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

11/08/18 T.J. Warren vs Celtics Highlights

11/08/18: 29 points, 3-of-4 from deep, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block vs Boston.

12/22/18 T.J. Warren vs Wizards Highlights

12/22/18: 28 points, 3-of-6 from deep, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks vs Washington.

12/17/18 T.J. Warren vs Knicks Highlights

12/17/18: 26 points, 4-of-8 from deep, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks in win vs New York.

10/22/18 T.J. Warren vs Warriors Highlights

10/22/18: 27 points, 3-of-5 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block vs Golden State.

KEY STATS

Warren, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker each scored 20-plus points in three straight from Dec. 17-22. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the previous time a trio of Suns players each scored 20-plus in at least three straight games was a four-game streak from Feb. 22-27, 1970 when Gail Goodrich, Dick Van Arsdale and Connie Hawkins each did so.

Warren would rank 7th on the NBA leaderboard by shooting 42.8 percent from three-point range (career mark of 28.3 percent from three entering season).

He had 14 games with 3-plus three-pointers this season – entering this season, Warren hadn’t made 3-plus threes in a game since Jan. 6, 2016 and only had 4 such career games. Warren had 25 games with 2-plus threes this season (14 career entering season).