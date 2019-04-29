2018-19 Season Rewind: Richaun Holmes

FINAL LINE

8.2 points. 4.7 rebounds. 0.9 assists

1.1 blocks. 0.6 steals.

60.8 FG%. 73.1 FT%.

HIGHLIGHT PERFORMANCE

12/10/18 Richaun Holmes vs Clippers Highlights

Richaun Holmes scored a season-high 19 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 10. The big man shot 7-of-9 (77.8%) from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from the free throw line. He put in work on both sides of the court finishing with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks and 1 steal.

1/04/19 Richaun Holmes vs Clippers Highlights

01/04/19: 16 points, 5-of-8 from the field, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals vs Los Angeles Clippers.

1/09/19 Richaun Holmes vs Mavericks Highlights

01/09/19: 16 points, 7-of-8 from the field, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block vs Dallas.

12/02/18 Richaun Holmes vs Lakers Highlights

12/02/19: 15 points, 7-of-12 from the field, 4 blocks, 3 steals vs Los Angeles Lakers.

1/27/19 Richaun Holmes vs Lakers Highlights

01/27/19: 12 points. 3-of-5 from the field, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 1 steal vs Los Angeles Lakers

KEY STAT

Holmes averaged 2.4 blocks per 36 minutes, ranking 9th in the NBA among those to have totaled at least 1,000 minutes.

WHAT HE’S SAYING

“Just going to try to get healthy, make sure I get stronger and then get ready for next season.”

WHAT HE LEARNED FROM JAMAL: “Just about being a professional. He brought it every day no matter what was going on. Always in a good mood, always a good locker room presence. Just brings positivity every time he stepped in the locker room. That’s something I can definitely take from him.”

PROUD OF IN HIS SEASON: “Just my consistency over the season. Bringing the same thing every night. Knowing what you were going to get from me was something I kind of took pride in.”

WHAT HE’S WORKING ON IN OFFSEASON: “I’m going to get back to three-point shooting. Work on my ball handling a little more. Trying to play the four a little more next year and that’s my goal.”

THE YOUNG CORE OF THE SUNS: “It’s trending upwards for sure. You’ve got the core here. Deandre, he’s going to be great. Book, you see what he’s doing. I think we’re trending the right way. Our chemistry’s coming up and just got to take this summer by the horns and try to get better.”