2018-19 Season Rewind: Ray Spalding

FINAL LINE WITH SUNS

11.3 minutes per game.

4.2 points. 3.7 rebounds. 0.4 assists.

0.7 steals. 0.6 blocks.

53.2 FG%. 33.3 FT%

PER 36 MINUTES

13.2 points. 11.8 rebounds. 1.2 assists.

2.2 steals. 2.0 blocks.

TOP PERFORMANCES

4/05/19 Ray Spalding vs Pelicans Highlights

4/05/19: Making his first career start, Ray Spalding had career highs of 21 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks while hooting 10-of-13 from the field. This was Spalding’s first career double-double and his first career double-digit scoring and double-digit rebounding performance.

3/16/19 Ray Spalding vs Pelicans Highlights

3/16/19: Spalding’s first real game action came in the Suns win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The big man logged 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks on 4-of-5 shooting in just 14 minutes.

4/07/19 Ray Spalding vs Rockets Highlights

4/07/19: 9 points, 4-of-7 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 steals vs Houston.

4/03/19 Ray Spalding vs Jazz Highlights

4/03/19: 7 points, a perfect 3-of-3 from the field, 3 rebounds vs Utah.

4/09/19 Ray Spalding vs Mavericks Highlights

4/09/19: 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks vs Dallas.

KEY STAT

Five different rookies (Spalding, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, De’Anthony Melton and Elie Okobo) had at least one game scoring 19-plus points this season. They are the only NBA team over at least the last 10 seasons to have five rookies do so.

FROM THE VET

JAMAL CRAWFORD ON RAY SPALDING: “You can tell he was raised right. His talent, work ethic, his character and the way he listens. He will be in the league a long time. He has a big brother in me for life.”

WHAT HE’S SAYING

“My family keeps me motivated. I talk to my mom each and every day. My youth [keeps me motivated], I’m a pretty young guy, so I’m always upbeat about life and the future so I’m prepared for the journey. And of course, the team. The guys on the team. Jamal Crawford, the veterans I’m around. They’re all nice guys, great guys.”

ON T.J. WARREN AND JAMAL CRAWFORD: “Those are my guys. They help me each and every day. Talk to me, keep me upbeat, keep a smile on my face and let me know that every day you just have to get better in some type of field.”