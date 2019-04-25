2018-19 Season Rewind: Kelly Oubre Jr.

FINAL LINE

15.2 points. 4.7 rebounds. 1.2 assists.

1.2 steals. 0.9 blocks.

44.5 FG%. 32.0 3P%. 77.5 FT%.

IN 40 GAMES AS A SUN

16.9 points. 4.9 rebounds. 1.6 assists.

1.4 steals. 1.0 blocks.

45.3 FG%. 32.5 3P%. 76.1 FT%.

HIGHLIGHT PERFORMANCE

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points in the Suns victory over the number one seeded Milwaukee Bucks on March 4. He notched a double-double with 13 rebounds to go along with his three blocks and a steal.

TSUNAMI PAPI MAKING WAVES

Oubre led the NBA with 2.1 steals per game after the All-Star break.

Oubre was tied for 9th in the NBA this season with 34 games this season with both a block and a steal. At the time of his season-ending injury, Oubre ranked tied for third in the NBA, matching Steven Adams and behind only Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond.

In three-plus seasons with Washington, Oubre averaged 8.2 points. In 40 games with the Suns, Oubre averaged 16.9 points, over double his career average with the Wizards.

Oubre scored in double figures in a career-long 16 straight games from Jan. 8 – Feb. 8 and finished out the season with 13 straight games since the streak ended. In 30 games since Jan. 8, he averaged 19 points on 46% shooting, 1.8 three-pointers on 32% shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks, recording his only career game with 30-plus points, 6 of his 7 career games with 25-plus points, 3 of his 4 career double-doubles and 3 of his 4 career games with double-digit rebounds.

Since Jan. 1, Oubre and Andre Drummond were the only players averaging at least 15 points, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Since joining the Suns, Oubre averaged 1.7 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 steals. In Suns history, he joins two players to average 1.0 of each for a season: Shawn Marion and Clifford Robinson.

In 41 minutes on the court together in March, the five-man lineup of Tyler Johnson, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges. and Oubre outscored opponents by a score of 131-101, a difference of +30 points. This lineup shot 50% from the field and made 42-of-46 (91.3%) free throws.

End of Season Interviews: Kelly Oubre Jr.

WHAT HE’S SAYING

“I’m feeling really good, actually. The season has come to an end and that’s not a good feeling, but at the end of the day I can only look forward to getting better this summer and getting back in the lab.”

WHERE HE SAW THE MOST GROWTH IN HIMSELF: “Personally, for myself, I just kind of got out of my own head. Kind of let my game speak for itself and stop thinking so much and just went out there and played my best basketball that I’ve played in my career. It’s just been the foundation that I was building that I knew I could do a lot more and continue to get better.”

WHERE HE SAW THE GROWTH OF THE TEAM: “This team, our confidence just went through the roof. We realized what we were capable of and we stuck to who we are and we started to turn the corner. All we could do was be better each and every day. I think fans saw that we were getting better. I think everybody around the league notices that if we keep doing what we are doing, we will be a team to reckon with in the future.”

PRIORITIES THIS OFFSEASON: “Just get back to the fundamentals, the basics. That’s always the foundation for me, but also just getting more comfortable with the ball in my hand. Creating for myself and creating for others is most important for me.”

PHOENIX FANS: “It’s love, man. The fans embraced me first. I remember the first game that I came back home, I had to speak in front of the crowd. I was really nervous. I was like ‘these people don’t know me. I’m just this new kid on the block.’ But, from that day forward they embraced me with nothing, but love. I plan to pay it forward ten times over.”