2018-19 Season Rewind: Elie Okobo

Posted: Apr 24, 2019

FINAL LINE

18.1 minutes per game.

5.7 points. 2.4 assists. 1.8 rebounds.

39.3 FG%. 29.5 3P% 78.7 FT% 

PER 36 MINUTES

11.4 points. 6.3 assists. 4.9 rebounds.

TOP PERFORMANCES

11/28/18 Elie Okobo vs Clippers Highlights

Elie Okobo scored a career-high 19 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 28. The rookie shot 66.7% (8-of-12) from the field and 60% (3-of-5) from three-point range to go along with his 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 3 steals. 

10/28/18 Elie Okobo vs Thunder Highlights

10/28/18: 18 points, 3-of-6 three-pointers, 7 assists, 5 rebounds vs Oklahoma City. 

4/3/19 Elie Okobo vs Jazz Highlights

04/03/19: 15 points, 2-of-3 three-pointers, 2 assists, 1 block vs Utah.

12/10/18 Elie Okobo vs Clippers Highlights

12/10/18: 2 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, career-high 5 steals vs Los Angeles Clippers

2/2/19 Elie Okobo vs Hawks Highlights

02/02/19: 9 points, 11 assists, 0 turnovers, 3 rebounds vs Atlanta

KEY STATS

Okobo had a career-high 11 assists and zero turnovers on Feb. 2 vs Atltanta. He was the only rookie in the NBA this season with 10-plus assists and zero turnovers in a game. He joins Devin Booker, Kendall Marshall, Michael Finley and Kevin Johnson as the only Suns rookies to do so.

Okobo had a career-high 5 steals vs the Clippers on Dec 10. He tied Mikal Bridges, Josh Okogie, Kenrich Williams and Jerome Robinson for the most by a rookie in the NBA this season.

Five different Suns rookies (Okobo, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, De’Anthony Melton, Ray Spalding) each had at least one game scoring 19-plus points this season. They are the only NBA team over at least the last 10 seasons to have five rookies do so.

