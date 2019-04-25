2018-19 Season Rewind: Elie Okobo
FINAL LINE
18.1 minutes per game.
5.7 points. 2.4 assists. 1.8 rebounds.
39.3 FG%. 29.5 3P% 78.7 FT%
PER 36 MINUTES
11.4 points. 6.3 assists. 4.9 rebounds.
TOP PERFORMANCES
11/28/18 Elie Okobo vs Clippers Highlights
Elie Okobo scored a career-high 19 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 28. The rookie shot 66.7% (8-of-12) from the field and 60% (3-of-5) from three-point range to go along with his 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 3 steals.
10/28/18 Elie Okobo vs Thunder Highlights
10/28/18: 18 points, 3-of-6 three-pointers, 7 assists, 5 rebounds vs Oklahoma City.
4/3/19 Elie Okobo vs Jazz Highlights
04/03/19: 15 points, 2-of-3 three-pointers, 2 assists, 1 block vs Utah.
12/10/18 Elie Okobo vs Clippers Highlights
12/10/18: 2 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, career-high 5 steals vs Los Angeles Clippers
2/2/19 Elie Okobo vs Hawks Highlights
02/02/19: 9 points, 11 assists, 0 turnovers, 3 rebounds vs Atlanta
KEY STATS
Okobo had a career-high 11 assists and zero turnovers on Feb. 2 vs Atltanta. He was the only rookie in the NBA this season with 10-plus assists and zero turnovers in a game. He joins Devin Booker, Kendall Marshall, Michael Finley and Kevin Johnson as the only Suns rookies to do so.
Okobo had a career-high 5 steals vs the Clippers on Dec 10. He tied Mikal Bridges, Josh Okogie, Kenrich Williams and Jerome Robinson for the most by a rookie in the NBA this season.
Five different Suns rookies (Okobo, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, De’Anthony Melton, Ray Spalding) each had at least one game scoring 19-plus points this season. They are the only NBA team over at least the last 10 seasons to have five rookies do so.
NEXT UP: