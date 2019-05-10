2018-19 Season Rewind: Dragan Bender

FINAL LINE

18 minutes per game.

5.0 points. 4.0 rebounds. 1.2 assists.

44.7 FG%. 21.8 3P% 59.3 FT%

TOP PERFORMANCES

4/05/19 Dragan Bender vs Pelicans Highlights

Dragan Bender recorded his 4th double-double of the season as he helped lead the Suns to a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the last home game of the year on April 5. He put up 11 points with 10 rebounds, season-high 6 assists and a career-high 7 blocks in the win.

4/07/19 Dragan Bender vs Rockets Highlights

4/07/19: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal vs Houston.

1/24/19 Dragan Bender vs Trail Blazers Highlights

1/24/19: 17 points, 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-6 from deep, 3 rebounds, 3 steals vs Portland.

4/09/19 Dragan Bender vs Mavericks Highlights

4/09/19: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs Dallas.

4/01/19 Dragan Bender vs Cavaliers Highlights

4/01/19: 12 points, 6-of-11 from the field, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block vs Cleveland.

KEY STAT

Bender had 11 points, 10 rebounds, a season-high 6 assists and a career-high / Suns season-high 7 blocks. Bender became the first Suns player with 10-plus points / rebounds and 5-plus assists / blocks since Danny Manning in 1995 (Basketball-Reference).

Benders’ 7 blocks vs New Orleans were the most by a Suns player since Brandan Wright had 7 in 2015.

WHAT HE’S SAYING

“We started the season as a young team. Going through the season you have things you expect, ups and downs. I think we hit a stride after All-Star break. We’ve got really good chemistry and are really going the right way.”

WITH ADDITIONAL PLAYING TIME: “Just go out there and compete. Be that guy who is going to go out there and hustle every night and try to win games. At the end of the day, that was the most important thing for us. Just getting out there, getting more wins and just finishing the season on a high note.”

END SEASON PLAYING ON A HIGH-NOTE: “It’s great. It’s definitely good to finish playing like that, but, just for me, getting out there, competing, getting more comfortable on the court is definitely a huge thing.”