2018-19 Season Rewind: Devin Booker

FINAL LINE

26.6 points. 6.8 assists. 4.1 rebounds.

46.7 FG%. 32.6 3P%. 86.6 FT%.

TOP FIVE STAT LINES

03/25/19: 59 points, 5-of-8 from deep, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal vs Utah.

03/27/19: 50 points, 65.5 FG%, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs Washington.

03/30/19: 48 points, 65.5 FG%, 11 assists, 3 rebounds vs Memphis.

03/06/19: 41 points, 60.9 FG%, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 blocks vs New York.

03/16/19: 40 points, 46.2 FG%, 14 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 block vs New Orleans.

Devin Booker scores 59 points vs. Jazz

AMONG THE LEAGUE’S BEST



Booker has 15 games scoring 35-plus points this season, tied for 4th most in the NBA (James Harden, Paul George, Stephen Curry, Kemba Walker) and 1st most in Suns history.

Booker averaged a career-high 26.6 points and a career-high 6.8 assists as he was one of just four players averaging at least 25 points and 6 assists this season along with James Harden, LeBron James and Damian Lillard.

He ranked 2nd in the NBA behind only James Harden with 28 games recording 24-plus points and 7-plus assists. His 28 such games are the 2nd most in a season in Suns history, trailing only Kevin Johnon’s 29 in 1989-90.

Booker joined Derrick Rose, LeBron James and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average at least 25 points and 7 assists (round to nearest whole number) while 22 years old or younger (Basketball-Reference).

Booker’s 36 career games with at least 30 points and 5 assists are the 3rd most ever by a player before turning 23 (LeBron James, Oscar Roberston) in Basketball-Reference’s database.

In addition to scoring 40 points at New Orleans on March 16, Booker had 13 assists and 5 rebounds. It was his 9th career game with 35-plus points, 5-plus assists and 5-plus rebounds, giving him the most such career games in Suns history.

Booker averaged a career-high 26.6 points per game while posting a career-high True Shooting Percentage of 58.4%. In NBA history, there has only been one guard age 22 or younger to average 25-plus points and post a higher TS% than Booker’s: Michael Jordan in 1984-85.

Booker shot a career-high 46.7 FG%. The only other players who averaged more points than Booker while shooting at least 45% were Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Booker has 30 career games scoring 35-plus points, 3rd most in Suns history behind Walter Davis (33) and Amar’e Stoudemire (33).

He already has 63 career games scoring 30-plus points, 6th most in NBA history by a player while 22 or younger (LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Rick Barry, Carmelo Anthony, Shaquille O’Neal) and 6th most career 30-point games in Suns history (Walter Davis, Amar’e Stouemire, Paul Westphal, Kevin Johnson, Tom Chambers). He has now scored 30-plus against all other 29 NBA teams in his career.

Devin Booker Knocks Down Game-Winning Shot vs. Grizzlies

FIFTY BACK-TO-BACK

Booker scored a season-high 59 points at Utah on March 25, two years and one day after he scored 70 at Boston on March 24, 2017. He became just the 6th player in NBA history with multiple career 59-point games joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, James Harden and Elgin Baylor.

Booker set a Vivint Smart Home Arena record with his 59 points. He now holds the scoring highs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, TD Garden in Boston and Mexico City Arena.

After scoring 59 points at Utah, Booker score 50 vs Washington on March 27. He became the first player in Suns history and just the 10th different player in NBA history to record consecutive games with 50-plus points (Basketball-Reference).

At 22 years old, 148 days, Booker became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games, 177 days younger than Rick Barry when he did so in a second straight game in 1967.

With 50 points vs Washington, Booker now has three career 50-point games in just his fourth NBA season. Since the merger (1976-77), Booker is just the third player with at least three 50-point games in his first four seasons joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James (Basketball-Reference).

Booker’s 50-point game on March 27 was just the eighth such game in Suns history and he became the first with three. His performance tied for the most points ever scored by a Suns player at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

5,000 IN THE BOOK

Booker reached 5,000 career points on Jan. 24 vs Portland to become the 5th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 5,000 career points with only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard doing so younger.

Booker was the 4th-youngest to 1,000 (LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant); the third-youngest to 2,000 (James and Durant); the fourth-youngest to 3,000 (James, Durant, Anthony); and the third-youngest to 4,000 (James and Durant).

Booker reached 5,000 points in his 245th career game; in Suns history, only the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Walter Davis reached 5,000 points in fewer career games than Booker.

FRANCHISE HISTORY

Booker’s 26.6 points per game is the 2nd-highest in Suns history, trailing only Tom Chambers in 1989-90, and ranks 7th in the NBA this season.

Booker’s 215 points from March 21-30 are the most over a five-game span in Suns history and his 214 points from March. 23 – April 1 are the next highest followed by his 190 points from March 25 – April 3. Prior to Booker’s stretch, Charlie Scott had the most over a five-game span with 186 in 1973.

A HISTORIC STRETCH

Over three games from March 25-30, Booker scored 59, 50 and 48 points. His 157 points are the most over a three-game span in franchise history and he is one of just six players in NBA history to score this many points over a three-game span, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, James Harden and Elgin Baylor (Basketball-Reference).

Booker made 19 field goals in each of the three games from March 25-30. Since the NBA-ABA merger, the only other player to make 19-plus field goals in three straight games is Michael Jordan in three straight in 1990 (Basketball-Reference).

With 48-plus points in three consecutive games, Booker became just the 7th player in NBA history to score 48-plus points in three straight, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Elgin Baylor, James Harden and Rick Barry (Basketball-Reference). Booker is the youngest to do so and joins Barry as the only to do so before turning 23 years old.

Over four games from March 25-April 1, Booker averaged 45.5 points on 59.1 FG%, 40.6 3FG%, 92.9 FT% plus 8 assists. Since at least 1983-84, the only other NBA player to average 45-plus points and 8-plus assists over a four-game span is James Harden (Basketball-Reference).

End of Season Interviews: Devin Booker

SINCE THE BREAK

Since All-Star, Booker averaged 31 points (2nd most in NBA post-All-Star) and 7 assists. Only James Harden (35.1) averaged more points, and they each averaged 30-plus points and 7-plus assists.

Booker ranked 2nd in the NBA since All-Star with 8.3 free throws made per game (Harden – 8.9) and shot 89.2% from the free throw line.

He became the first player in Suns history to record 40-plus points in three straight games from March 25-30. He also scored 20-plus points in the first half alone of five consecutive games from March 21-30. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Booker is the first player to do so since Kobe Bryant in 2007.

Booker scored 25-plus points in 11 straight games from March 10 – April 1, the longest such streak of his career and tied for the longest in Suns history with 11 straight by Amar’e Stoudemire in 2008. He also scored 20-plus points in 19 straight games for the longest streak of his career and 3rd longest in Suns history.

Booker led or tied for the Suns’ lead in scoring in 13 straight games from March 6 – April 1, averaging 35.5 points over this stretch. It tied Amar’e Stoudemire (2008) for the longest streak in franchise history.

Devin Booker Visits Phoenix Children's Hospital

TEAM STATS

Booker, Deandre Ayton and T.J. Warren each scored 20-plus points in three straight from Dec. 17-22. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the previous time a trio of Suns players each scored 20-plus in at least three straight games was a four-game streak from Feb. 22-27, 1970 when Gail Goodrich, Dick Van Arsdale and Connie Hawkins each did so.

In 41 minutes on the court together in March, the five-man lineup of Tyler Johnson, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Bridges outscored opponents by a score of 131-101, a difference of +30 points. This lineup shot 50% from the field and made 42-of-46 (91.3%) free throws.

Over the season’s closing weeks, Booker became the youngest with 50-plus points in consecutive games and Crawford became the oldest to score 50. The 2018-19 Suns are the 10th team ever to have multiple players record 50-poiint games in the same season.