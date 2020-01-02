10 Reasons Why Devin Booker is an All-Star

Devin Booker is off to a blistering start to 2019-20, shooting a career-best 50.3 FG% while averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game as he looks well on his way to earning his first NBA All-Star nod.

Need a reason to vote Booker? Here’s 10:

1. Booker is the only guard in the NBA this season averaging at least 25 points per game on at least 50 percent shooting.

2. Booker is one of just four guards in the Western Conference averaging at least 25 points and 6 assists per game (James Harden, Luka Dončić, Damian Lillard). Booker currently holds a higher shooting percent than all three and has the second fewest turnovers among the four.

3. Booker has 11 games with 30+ points this season, ranking 4th among guards in the West (Harden, Dončić, Lillard).

4. Booker is shooting 70.2% on 5.8 attempts per game in the restricted area, ranking second among all guards in the NBA (Dončić)

5. Booker is tied for 6th in the NBA with 4.4 fast break points per game. He ranks third among Western Conference players (Harden, Russell Westbrook) while shooting a higher percentage (56.9 percent) than both on such shots.

6. Booker is one of just 8 players in the NBA to rank in the top 20 on the league leaderboard in both points and assists, one of just five Western Conference Guards (Harden, Dončić, Lillard, Westbrook).

MAKING NBA HISTORY

7. Through 13 games this season, Booker joined Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history to average 25+ points on 50/50/90 shooting at that point in the season.

8. With a 61.7% True Shooting Percentage (an efficiency metric that takes into account FG, 3P and FT), Booker is just the 5th guard in NBA history with a 61.7 TS% while averaging at least 25 points per game, all of which were All-Stars (Curry, Harden, Reggie Miller, Isaiah Thomas).

9. In the last 30 years, the only players to match these numbers for a season were 6x All-Star Stephen Curry, 13x All-Star Dwyane Wade and 14x All-Star Michael Jordan.

10. Booker is shooting 56.1 on 12.4 two-point attempts per game this season. In NBA history, only twice has a guard posted as high a two-point percentage on at least 12 two-point attempts per game: Ben Simmons (56.6% on 12.1 attempts) in 2018-19 and the Suns’ Walter Davis (56.5% on 15.5 attempts) in 1979-80.

HOW TO VOTE

Voting runs until Monday, Jan. 20. During the voting period, five “2-for-1 Days” allow fans to have their votes count twice. The 2-for-1 Days, which are designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET, take place today (Jan. 2), tomorrow (Jan. 3), Jan. 10, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 through all voting platforms.

NBA.com voting page at vote.NBA.com: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on vote.NBA.com from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day by selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

Google: Vote on Google.com or on the Google app by searching for “NBA Vote” or “NBA All-Star Vote” or for a player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20.

The Google Assistant: Vote via any Google Assistant-enabled device by saying, “Hey Google, vote for the NBA All-Star Game.” Fans may submit votes for up to 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20. The Google Assistant is available on laptops, phones, speakers, tablets and other connected devices.

Stats are as of Jan. 2, 2020. Courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com