PHOENIX SUNS INCREASING CAPACITY TO 3,000 FANS

The Phoenix Suns are increasing capacity for fans at the transformed Phoenix Suns Arena beginning with the team’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

After successfully hosting 1,500 fans during games this week in two-person and four-person, socially distanced pods, the organization has decided to increase capacity to 3,000 fans, adding more two-person and four-person pods in the upper level of the arena, along with a limited number of floor seat pods.

In addition, the Suns are offering Party Pods for groups of four to six fans. Located in the private luxury suites at Phoenix Suns Arena, the Party Pods offer a choice of food and beverage packages, one parking pass for the group, a dedicated restroom within the suite, and a private shopping experience exclusively for Party Pod fans. Party Pods within suites represent 25 percent of normal capacity.

Additionally, anyone who purchases a Party Pod throughout the regular season will enjoy priority access to purchase a Party Pod and/or suite rental during the 2020-2021 playoffs following PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Members. Pricing for the Party Pods start at $300 to $500 per seat and will vary per game.

Ticket sales for the new seating areas (except floor seats) being added throughout Phoenix Suns Arena will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 11, beginning with priority access to PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Members at 8 a.m. MT, followed by non-members at 4 p.m. MT.

Limited floor seating will go on sale to PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Members at 8 a.m. MT, Friday, Feb. 12. Floor seat holders will enjoy a private entrance and be the first fans to have access to the new Ultra Club. A presale sign-up is available now at suns.com/tickets with access to purchase at 12 p.m. MT. If any seats remain, non-members outside of the presale list will have access to floor seats at 3 p.m. MT. All floor seats are at least 10 feet from the sidelines, and floor seat holders must remain masked at all times and will not be permitted to eat or drink while in the floor area. All floor seat ticket holders will also need to accept COVID-19 testing protocols set by the Phoenix Suns and the NBA. Detailed information about the testing process will be available soon, and upon purchase of a floor seat.

The health and safety of fans, staff, players and officials remains the utmost priority for the organization as it moves from 1,500 fan capacity to 3,000.

This limited accommodation is in accordance with guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control, the NBA and Arizona Department of Health Services, and the undertaking includes numerous steps taken by the Suns working with medical experts to ensure fans have a fun and safe experience.

The home of the Suns and Mercury is now a GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) STAR™ accredited facility — a performance-based accreditation program that helps facilities demonstrate they have the work practices, procedures and protocols to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

Prior to attending any game, all guests at Phoenix Suns Arena will be required to submit a Fan Promise – an online, standardized health questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. The Fan Promise will be accessible via the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon and must be completed by every fan, employee and vendor entering the venue.

Additional health and safety measures instituted to welcome fans back to the transformed arena include:

Masks: Wearing masks will be mandatory for entry and must be worn at all times unless actively eating and drinking and only in ticketed seats.

Social Distancing: Physical distancing will be required at all times, particularly in queueing areas (arena entrance, concessions, restrooms and Team Shop) which will be clearly marked and monitored by arena staff. All attended points of sale will have Plexiglass barriers between fans and staff. There will also be six-foot physical distancing in the arena bowl between parties in ticketed seating pods.

Contactless Accommodations: Phoenix Suns Arena has transitioned completely to paperless ticketing and offers numerous hands-free, cashless payment experiences via the Suns Mobile Wallet within the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon . New capabilities include: Grab & Go Concessions: Three unique Grab & Go stands are available throughout the main concourse stocked with an assortment of soda, water and alcoholic beverages. Fans can grab, scan and checkout through the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon . Cash Conversion: As a convenience to our fans with cash, the Phoenix Suns Arena offers free cash conversions. Please visit the box office to load cash onto a prepaid card which can be used at concessions, team shop and easily loaded int the Mobile Wallet within the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon.

. New capabilities include: Venue Improvements: As part of the Phoenix Suns Arena transformation, a new HVAC system has been installed to more effectively and thoroughly circulate and filter air throughout the arena and promote healthy air quality. Additionally, escalator handrails have been equipped with UV-C technology which eliminates harmful bacteria from this high-touch surface. The arena transformation features touchless restroom facilities (sinks, paper towel dispensers, toilets, urinals). Hand-sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourses on all levels of the arena.

The Suns organization will continue to practice and promote actions that limit the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, washing hands and practicing appropriate social distancing. A comprehensive outline of protocols and what to expect on game day to keep fans, staff and players safe can be viewed at Suns.com/COVID.

Fans attending games will be able to enjoy some of Phoenix Suns Arena’s exciting new offerings, including: the new Jim Beam Barrel Bar; the Valley’s largest sports bar surrounded by more than 7,000 square feet of high resolution LED walls in the reimagined arena pavilion; new concourse concessions – the 602 Grill and the 480 Grill; and the main Team Shop has doubled in size and will be open to welcome fans before each game.

Once seated, fans will enjoy an enhanced gameday experience headlined by a new center hung scoreboard that is six times larger and clearer than its predecessor, two new LED ribbon boards that ring the lower and upper bowls, an upgraded sound system for crystal-clear audio and Musco lighting that gives our players’ main stage theatre illumination. Lastly, every fan will be welcomed to a new, cushioned seat, as every seat was replaced during the arena transformation.