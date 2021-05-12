FOR THE FANS

The 2020-21 Phoenix Suns will celebrate the NBA’s most loyal supporters throughout Fry’s Fan Appreciation Night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The evening will be filled with giveaways, exciting entertainment, merchandise offers and one lucky fan will win tickets to every Suns home game of Round 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Fans in attendance at Thursday’s game will have the opportunity to win autographed apparel from the 2020-21 Phoenix Suns roster and $50 gift cards courtesy of Fry’s Food Stores. There will also be a limited availability of Valley City Edition jerseys and multiple specially priced Items of the Game at the new, expansive team shop.

The Phoenix faithful have rolled with the punches of a challenging year to see their squad led by All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul and head coach Monty Williams rise to second place in the Western Conference at 49-20.

Sporting a 25-9 home record, Suns fans have played an incredible role in providing a true home-court advantage, which will be crucial as the team prepares for the first round of the playoffs later this month.

Tickets for Fry’s Fan Appreciation Night are on sale now at Suns.com/SingleGame.

The Phoenix Suns have officially clinched a top-4 seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The only way for fans to guarantee access to 2021 NBA Playoff Tickets is to become a PayPal SixthMan Member today by visiting Suns.com/Memberships or text BOOK to 602-379-7867. For the latest news and stories on the Suns on and off the court, visit Suns.com.