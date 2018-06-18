Which 2018 NBA Draft Prospect Do You Prefer?

<section><h2>Which Draft Prospect Do You Prefer?</h2><p></p><p>Having a tough time deciding who you want in the draft? Take this quiz and find out!</p></section><section><h2>Trae Young</h2><p></p><p>One of the most thrilling players in college basketball, Trae Young took the NCAA world by storm throughout his freshman season at Oklahoma. The electrifying point guard put his name on the map early and often notching double-doubles in both of his first games. Young scored 43 points in the team’s fifth game, securing a big win against Oregon. He matched this total again against Texas Christian after knocking down 10 three-pointers, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing seven assists.</p><p> </p><p>Young went on to join former Sun Eddie House as the only player in a major conference with four 40-point games in a single season over the last 20 years. Young is not only an elite scorer, but excels in playmaking as well. He notched a season-high 22 assists to go along with his 26 points against Northwestern State.</p><p> </p><p>The NCAA Divison I scoring and assist leader looks to be an ideal fit for today’s NBA. A dynamic scorer and passer allows for him to create his own shot while also setting his teammates up for success. At just 19 years old, Young has the flashy skillset and elite offensive ability to succeed at the next level.</p></section><section><h3>Deandre Ayton</h3></section><section><h3>Marvin Bagley III</h3><p></p><p>Athleticism. Athleticism. Athleticism. That should sum up Marvin Bagley pretty well. That and the fact that he was named ACC Player of the Year while earning consensus All-American honors all during just his freshman and only season at Duke.</p><p> </p><p>A native Arizonan who was born and raised in Tempe, Bagley dominated as a Blue Devil. His insane athleticism allows him to fly up and down the court, grab every rebound and throw down highlight reel dunks at any given time. His bounce mixed with his 6’10” frame makes him almost impossible to defend. Not only is he one of the best finishers in the country, but he is also a threat from beyond the arc at 39.7 percent.</p><p> </p><p>Bagley finished number one in the ACC with 11.1 rebounds per game, as well as top ten in the nation. His high motor allows him to grab almost any loose ball and he has the ability to finish strong while also finding teammates for second chance buckets.</p></section><section><h3>Luka Doncic</h3><p></p><p>Very few European players have ever been as highly scouted as Luka Doncic, mainly because very few European players received as much playing time as he did at such a young age. At just 19 years old, Doncic became the youngest ever to receive the EuroLeague MVP while he led Real Madrid to a EuroLeague championship in 2018.</p><p> </p><p>Doncic is extremely versatile on the basketball court which opens up the court for him and his teammates while keeping the defense always on edge. His 6’8” 220-pound frame allows him to play anywhere in the lineup from point guard to power forward. Doncic’s diverse skillset only further proves his unique ability to impact a game.</p><p> </p><p>His craftiness as a passer and his willingness to battle for boards makes him look to be the ultimate triple-double machine. Doncic finished third in the EuroLeague in points as he fights through the paint and draws foul as well as creates great space for himself along the perimeter. After logging high minutes against grown men overseas, Doncic looks to be NBA ready from day one.</p></section><section><h3>Mohamed Bamba</h3><p></p><p>Just by looking at him, it is very clear why Mohamed Bamba is such a highly-touted NBA prospect. The 7’1” center from Texas is equipped with a combine-record 7’10” wingspan. His size and length allows for an incredible rebounding ability as well as pure dominance on the defensive end.</p><p> </p><p>There was almost no other player in college basketball last season that was a bigger game-changer on defense than Bamba. He was second in the NCAA and first in the Big 12 with 3.7 blocks per game. He combined his instincts and length to record at least four blocks in 20 of his 30 games played at Texas, including a season-high eight vs Kansas.</p><p> </p><p>Bamba does not need to be fed the ball to impact the game offensively. He led the entire Big 12 averaging 10.5 rebounds per game and uses putbacks and second chance opportunities to create shots for himself. During his lone season as a Longhorn, he was named Second Team All-Big 12 as well as Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.</p></section><section><h3>Jaren Jackson Jr.</h3><p></p><p>Three-and-d players have turned into a key asset for all NBA teams, but what if they so happen to also be a 6’11” center? Enter Jaren Jackson Jr. out of Michigan state. Although he only played 21 minutes a game during his lone season as a Spartan, Jackson still impressed the college basketball world earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as well as Big Ten Freshman of the Year.</p><p> </p><p>The potential for the defensive anchor is sky high as he finished first in the Big Ten with three blocks per game. Not only can Jackson stand strong in the paint, but he also has the ability to get low and defend around the perimeter. He uses his length, mobility and athleticism to guard virtually any player on the court.</p><p> </p><p>Jackson’s shooting percentages are a testimony to his versatility at the offensive end. Not only did he shoot 51.3 percent from the field and showed off his scoring ability around the rim, but he also stretches the floor while shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc. He ranked top ten in free throw percentage in the Big East which bodes well for his transition to the NBA.</p></section><section><h3>Michael Porter Jr.</h3><p></p><p>Michael Porter Jr. was ranked as the number one prospect by Rivals.com heading into college and it doesn’t take much to see why. Although his freshman and only season at Missouri was cut short due to injury, the potential for the 19-year-old forward is still just as high as it was when he was named McDonald’s All-American Game MVP in 2017.</p><p> </p><p>Where Porter looks to dominate the most on the court is with his scoring and, more specifically, his shooting. He is an elite three-level scorer that always keeps the defense guessing. His great handles allow for him to create space from beyond the arc as well as fight through traffic on the way to the rim.</p><p> </p><p>Has it been mentioned yet that he is 6’10”? His incredible length makes his shot almost impossible to defend as he rises up over the opposition. He uses his size to battle inside for rebounds and his 7’0” wingspan combined with his quickness shows a real upside to his defensive ability.</p></section><section><h3>Deandre Ayton</h3><p></p><p>When it comes to Deandre Ayton, there’s not much he can’t do. The 7’1” center out of Arizona has the size, athleticism and shooting ability to become the most well-rounded player in this draft. He dominated all of college basketball in his freshman season as a Wildcat earning himself First Team All American honors and being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year.</p><p> </p><p>Even at 250 pounds, Ayton moves light on his feet as he quickly glides up and down the court with ease. His elite athleticism mixed with his length makes him almost impossible to matchup against in the paint. He led the entire Pac-12 with 11.4 rebounds per game while also finishing third with 1.9 blocks.</p><p> </p><p>Where Ayton’s game reaches another level is his overall offensive ability. He finished second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 61.2 percent. His mobility and finesse in the paint allows for him to showcase an array of different finishing abilities. Not only can he score close, but he also has a solid midrange shot and has no problem pulling up from beyond the arc. This combined with his great vision and high basketball IQ keeps the defense on edge whenever he has the ball in his hands.</p></section><section><h2>Athleticism vs Finesse</h2></section><section><h3>NBA Ready vs Potential</h3></section><section><h3>Steals vs Blocks</h3></section><section><h3>Go-To-Scorer vs Defense</h3></section><section><h3>Dunks vs Three-Point Shooting</h3></section><section><h3>Rebounding vs Ball Handling</h3></section><section><h3>Size vs Jumpshot</h3></section>

