SUNS SIGN JALEN SMITH & TY-SHON ALEXANDER

The Phoenix Suns have signed forward/center Jalen Smith, the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Maryland, and guard Ty-Shon Alexander, a rookie free agent from Creighton University.

Smith (6-10, 225 pounds) averaged 15.5 points on 53.8% shooting from the field, 36.8% from three-point range and 75.0% from the free throw line, plus 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a sophomore for the Terrapins in 2019-20. The Baltimore, Maryland native was a unanimous Third Team All-American and a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award as he finished third in the nation with 21 double-doubles last season.







Alexander (6-4, 200 pounds) averaged 16.9 points on 43.1% shooting from the field, 39.9% from three-point range and 86.0% from the free throw line, plus 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals as a junior for the Bluejays in 2019-20. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he was a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award and an All-Big East First Team selection as he ranked third in the conference in scoring average, second in free throw percentage and sixth in three-point percentage.