Suns to Host Pre-Draft Workout with Mohamed Bamba

The Phoenix Suns will have media availability tomorrow, Saturday, June 9, with General Manager Ryan McDonough and 2018 NBA Draft prospect Mohamed Bamba. Availability will be an interview session only at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Al McCoy Media Center (i.e., no opportunity for cameras to capture footage as the prospect completes the workout).

Tomorrow’s participant is listed below.

Player: Mohamed Bamba

Positions: Center

Height: 7-1

Weight: 225

Birthdate: 05/12/1998

School: Texas

Year: Freshman