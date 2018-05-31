2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: May 31, 2018

Keita Bates-Diop

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 224 lbs

School: Ohio State

2017-18 Stats: 19.8 ppg. 1.6 ast. 8.7 reb. 1.6 blk. 48% fg. 35.9% 3p.

Keita Bates-Diop had a very successful final season at Ohio State earning many honors. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-American (AP, Sporting News, USBWA, NABC). Bates-Diop led the Buckeyes in scoring with 19.8 points per games, as well as rebounding (8.7) and blocks (1.6). He showed off his dynamic skillset notching double-doubles in 13 of his 34 games played.

“Just enjoy the process,” Bates-Diop said. “It’s a dream come true. So, whatever happens it will be big for me.”

Devon Hall

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 211 lbs

School: Virginia

2017-18 Stats: 11.7 ppg. 3.1 ast. 4.2 reb. 0.9 stl. 45.4% fg. 43.2% 3p.

Devon Hall was a four-year player at Virginia who started every game of his junior and senior seasons. He improved his numbers across the board throughout each season and by his senior year finished second on the team in scoring (11.7), rebounds (4.2) and assists (3.1). His biggest improvement throughout college was his scoring from deep. In his final season, Hall shot 43.2 percent from three-point range on almost four attempts per game. He was named to the All-ACC Tournament First Team after helping lead UVA to the title.

“Great workout,” Hall said. “It was really competitive. I think that was the most competitive one I’ve been in. So, I enjoyed that.”

George King

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 225 lbs

School: Colorado

2017-18 Stats: 12.9 ppg. 1.1 ast. 7.8 reb. 0.7 blk. 44.5% fg. 39.5% 3p.

George King played four seasons at Colorado and looked to have grown his game the most off the glass. At just 6’6”, King led the Buffaloes in rebounds his senior year with 7.8 per game. He also continued showing his ability to knock down the deep ball, shooting 39.5 percent from deep his final season and 40.1 percent for his college career. He Finished second in team history in three-point percentage, as well as fifth in three-pointers made. King was named to the 2017-18 All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team following his senior year.

“It was good,” King said. “A lot of shooting. This was probably the most talented group of guys I’ve been around so far. So, that was fun. I got to compete against some long, athletic guys who can put it on the deck and shoot.”

J.P. Macura

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 203 lbs

School: Xavier

2017-18 Stats: 12.9 ppg. 2.9 ast. 4.5 reb. 1.4 stl. 47.9% fg. 37.7% 3p.

J.P. Macura showed off his ability to score during his four years at Xavier finishing 19th on XU’s all-time scoring list with 1,491 points. He also proved he could get it done on the other end of the court averaging over a steal a game in his final three seasons and finishing tenth in Xavier’s history with 166 steals. Macura averaged 12.9 points per game, but when the lights came on for the NCAA Tournament, he almost doubled that average. In XU’s two NCAA Tournament games, Macura averaged a team-high 23 points per.

Chimezie Metu

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’11”

Weight: 225 lbs

School: USC

2017-18 Stats: 15.7 ppg. 1.6 ast. 7.4 reb. 1.7 blk. 52.3% fg. 30% 3p.

Chimezie Metu played three years at USC and made sure his presence was felt on both sides of the court. The 6’11” big man averaged 1.7 blocks in his final season as well posting 15.7 points per game. He led the Trojans in points, rebounds (7.4) and blocks while shooting a highly efficient 52.3 percent from the field on 11.5 attempts. Metu was named 2017 Pac-12 Most Improved Player and earned All-Pac-12 First Team in 2018.

“Well I think right away, just coming in and having an impact on defense,” Metu said. “Being able to guard smaller guys, move my feet, protect the rim. Offensively, just being versatile. Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m capable of doing it. I already do it.”

Malik Newman

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 190 lbs

School: Kansas

2017-18 Stats: 14.2 ppg. 2.1 ast. 5 reb. 1.1 stl.

After playing at Mississippi State for one season, Malik Newman transferred over to Kansas. Newman finished third on the team in scoring in his lone season at Kansas with 14.2 points per game, but shined the most during the NCAA Tournament. He bumped his scoring total up to 21.6 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, including a career-high 32 points vs Duke. Newman was named Big 12 Championship MVP as well as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2018.

“I thought it was great,” Newman said. “Everybody came out. They competed. I think the guys had fun. I had fun. Just glad to be a part of the workout.”