2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: June 7, 2018

Troy Brown Jr.

Positon: Guard-Forward

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 215 lbs

School: Oregon

2017-18 Stats: 11.3 ppg. 3.2 ast. 6.2 reb. 1.6 stl. 44.4% fg. 29.1% 3p.

Troy Brown Jr. was a top recruit heading into his freshman year at Oregon and the 6’7” guard didn’t disappoint. He averaged over 11 points a game while leading the Ducks with 6.2 rebounds per contest. He shined on the defensive end finishing third in the Pac-12 with 55 steals. Brown’s strong freshman season earned him 2017-18 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention.

“It was really good,” Brown said. “I feel like I had a really good workout personally. I played against a really good group of guys today. It was very competitive and I liked it.”

Jalen Brunson

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 190 lbs

School: Villanova

2017-18 Stats: 18.9 ppg. 4.6 ast. 2.5 reb. 0.8 stl. 52.1% fg. 40.8% 3p.

Jalen Brunson was one of the most thrilling players in college basketball to watch this last season, earning him consensus National College Player of the Year. After assisting in a National Championship his freshman season, Brunson led the way for Villanova to win a second in 2018. The consensus First Team All-American led the Big East in scoring while finishing second in assists.

“I think with my leadership,” Brunson said about how he could help the Suns. “I think I’m coming in not afraid to be a risk taker, not afraid to be a leader. I think that’s one of my best qualities. I know a couple of these guys. Just be able to come in here and try to help change the culture. I want to be a part of a winning culture.”

Marcus Derrickson

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 250 lbs

School: Georgetown

2017-18 Stats: 15.9 ppg. 1.6 ast. 8.1 reb. 0.7 stl. 50.5% fg. 46.5% 3p.

Marcus Derrickson took a huge leap during his junior year at Georgetown. He almost doubled his point total from 8.3 to 15.9 per game. He made this impressive jump while also raising his averages across the board with 50.5 percent from the field and 46.5 percent from three. Derrickson also showed off his hustle finishing third in the Big East with 8.1 rebounds per game.

“I’m a ball player,” Derrickson said. “I hustle. I get rebounds. I can mold into any type of system. My strong suit is that I can shoot. I wanted to show I can switch and guard people one-on-one and I think I did a fantastic job today.”

Aaron Holiday

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 187 lbs

School: UCLA

2017-18 Stats: 20.3 ppg. 5.8 ast. 3.7 reb. 1.3 stl. 46.1% fg. 42.9% 3p.

Aaron Holiday was back in the Valley for his second workout with the Suns. The 6’1” guard improved his numbers each and every year while at UCLA. By his junior and final college season, Holiday was averaging a Pac-12 leading 20.3 points per game. He also led UCLA in assists (5.8) and steals (1.3) per game. His diverse skill set allowed him to show off his moves on the defensive end while also shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Holiday had a strong junior year earning himself Third Team All-America, First Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

“I just tried to come in and show the same thing,” Holiday said about his second workout with the Suns. “Leadership, playing off the ball, playing without the ball, getting my guys open shots and good looks. I think I did that and defensive-wise, too.”

Amine Noua

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 220 lbs

Team: Lyon-Villeurbanne (France)

2017-18 Stats: 11 ppg. 1 ast. 3.2 reb. 0.4 stl. 49.7% fg. 33.9% 3p.

Amine Noua scored 12.9 points per game for France at the 2017 U20 FIBA European Championship. After gaining more minutes in during his 2017-18 season in France’s top league, he scored 11 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. At 6’7” and 220 pounds, Noua looks to have good size to go along with his strong scoring ability.

Desi Rodriguez

Positon: Guard-Forward

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 220 lbs

College: Seton Hall

2017-18 Sts: 17.5 ppg. 2 ast. 4.8 reb. 1 stl. 49.8% fg. 37.3% 3p.

Desi Rodriguez played four years at Seton Hall and by his senior year was leading the way for the Pirates with 17.5 points per game. He ranked tenth in the Big East in scoring and 13th in field goal percentage. He shined for Seton Hall with 20 points in their first round win over N.C. State in the NCAA Tournament.

“The way I can shoot the ball,” Rodriguez said he was wanting to show the Suns. “When a coach called a play, I could follow through with that. I was making plays and getting guys shots and being aggressive and getting to the basket.”