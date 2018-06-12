2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: June 12, 2018

Tryggvi Hlinason

Positon: Center

Height: 7’1”

Weight: 255 lbs

Country: Iceland

2017-18 Stats (Thor Akureyri): 11.6 ppg. 0.8 ast. 8.0 reb. 2.7 blk. 65.2% fg.

Tryggvi Hlinason dominated defensively during the 2017 FIBA Under-20 European Championship. He ranked first in blocks with 3.1 per game, one more than anyone else. He also finished third in rebounding (11.6) and eight in scoring (16.1). Hlinason is an aggressive rebounder who uses his size and instincts on the defensive end.

“First off, my explosiveness,” Hlinason said he’s trying to showcase. “I can jump high. I have decent speed...I’m unfinished. I’ve only been practicing now for four and a half years. I’m like a future project.”

Dusan Ristic

Positon: Center

Height: 7'0”

Weight: 249 lbs

School: Arizona

2017-18 Stats: 12.2 ppg. 0.9 ast. 6.9 reb. 0.4 stl. 0.5 blk. 56.9% fg. 40% 3p.

Dusan Ristic is the all-time winningest player in University of Arizona history with 115 victories. After averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds during his senior season, Ristic was named Second Team All-Pac-12 and earned Pac-12 All-Tournament team honors. He finished third in the Pac-12 shooting 56.9 percent from the field.

“It went well,” Ristic said. “This is my fifth workout and if I could compare this one to the other ones, this one went really well and I’m happy with my performance.”