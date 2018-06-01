2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: June 1, 2018

Rawle Alkins

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 217 lbs

School: Arizona

2017-18 Stats: 13.1 ppg. 2.5 ast. 4.8 reb. 1.3 stl. 43.2% fg. 35.9% 3p.

Rawlee Alkins put up two strong seasons at the University of Arizona. He helped lead the Wildcats to consecutive Pac-12 Tournament Championships in both of his years in Tucson. He averaged double-digits in his first season and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. Alkins followed this up with Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors in his Sophomore and final year at Arizona.

“So I’m just proving myself that I can be a defender,” Alkins said. “As a rookie it’s hard to come into the game thinking you’re getting 20 shots a night. So, I’m coming in with that defensive mentality.”

E.C. Matthews

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 200 lbs

School: Rhode Island

2017-18 Stats: 13.6 ppg. 0.9 ast. 4.1 reb. 0.1 stl. 42.9% fg. 32.1% 3p.

E.C. Matthews never averaged less than 13 points per game in all four of his seasons at Rhode Island. The 6’5” scorer led the team in scoring during his sophomore (16.9) and junior (14.9) years. He earned himself USBWA All-District 1 team honors while also landing on the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Third Team. Matthews was also named Most Outstanding player at the 2017 Atlantic 10 Championship.

“It was fun,” Matthews said. “It was nice to compete in front of this great organization and I’m just glad I could be here.”

De'Anthony Melton

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 193 lbs

School: USC

2016-17 Stats: 8.3 ppg. 3.5 ast. 4.7 reb. 1.9 stl. 1.0 blk. 43.7% fg. 28.4% 3p.

Although on a very talented USC team, De’Anthony Melton found a role for himself during his freshman season. He led the team in steals (1.9) while finishing second in assists (3.5) and rebounds (4.7). Although the USC FBI scandal forced Melton to miss last season, Melton’s two-way talent was clearly shown throughout his first year.

“Same player that everyone fell in love with my freshman year,” Melton said. “Show that I’m a lot better shooter and playing the point guard a lot more. A lot of teams want me to be play point. I think I’m a lot more effective at the point.”

Landry Shamet

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 180 lbs

School: Wichita State

2017-18 Stats: 14.9 ppg. 5.2 ast. 3.2 reb. 0.7 stl. 48.9% fg. 44.2% 3p.

Landry Shamet is one of the more highly-touted prospects in this year’s draft class. Shamet was named the 2017 MVC Freshman of the Year after helping lead Wichita State to the NCAA Tournament. He then followed this up with a stellar sophomore and final season in which he led the entire ACC in three-point percentage (44.2%), assists (166) and true shooting percentage (65.5%). This earned Shamet First-Team All-AAC honors.

“I know that’s something that I can bring immediately,” Shamet said about his shooting. “That’s something I have confidence in and have worked on forever. Not only does it make me a good point guard, but off-guard in this league.”

Allonzo Trier

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 205 lbs

School: Arizona

2017-18 Stats: 18.1 ppg. 3.2 ast. 3.0 reb. 0.6 stl. 50% fg. 38% 3p.

Allonzo Trier stood out as an elite scorer from the start of his freshman season. The 6’5” guard scored 14.8 points a game on his way to being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. He followed this up by leading the Wildcats through the Pac-12 Tournament his sophomore year with 20.7 points per game and claiming Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 Tournament. Trier closed out his college career his junior year as he was named First Team Pac-12 All-Conference and Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention.

“As well as my scoring, I make my teammates better by being a big threat,” Trier said. “Showing I’m versatile on offense and not that I just put the ball in the basket.”

Usama Zaid

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 190 lbs

School: Vancouver Island

Usama Zaid grew up in Los Angeles, but found his basketball career lead him up north to Vancouver Island University. Once there, he was named the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Play of the Year in 2017 and received CCAA All-Canadian Team honors in 2018.

“It’s really just me focusing on going hard,” Zaid said. “Giving it my all. Try to focus on my strengths. I’m known as a shooter so try to hit my shots.”