DEVIN BOOKER NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

After helping the Phoenix Suns to a 4-0 record by averaging 29.3 points per game, guard Devin Booker has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for April 26-May 2, the NBA announced today.

Booker scored 30-plus points in three of the Suns’ four games during the week, averaging 29.3 points on 54.7% from the field. He was the only player in the West to average at least 29 points while shooting over 53% on field goals for the week. During the week, Booker helped the Suns clinch a playoff berth and move to No. 1 in the standings this late into a season for the first time since the end of 2004-05.

This marks Booker’s third career NBA Player of the Week honor with all three coming this season (also Feb. 8-14 and Feb. 22-28). He joins Dallas’ Luka Dončić and Denver’s Nikola Jokić as the only players to win Western Conference Player of the Week three times this season. Booker also becomes the first Sun to win three Player of the Week honors in a season since Steve Nash won three times in 2006-07.