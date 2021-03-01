DEVIN BOOKER NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

After helping the Suns to a 3-1 record by averaging a conference-best 33.0 points per game, guard Devin Booker has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for Feb. 22-28, the NBA announced today.

Booker, a two-time NBA All-Star, averaged more points (33.0) than minutes played (32.3) during the week as he shot 53.8% from the field and posted a total plus/minus of +52. He scored at least 33 points in three of the week’s four games, including a season-high 43 points in last night’s win at Minnesota, the highest-scoring game by any Western Conference player for the week. The Suns have won 11 of their last 13 games and are 22-11 for the season, their best record through a season’s first 33 games since 2007-08.

This marks Booker’s second career NBA Player of the Week honor with both coming in the past three weeks (Feb. 8-14). Booker is the first Suns player to win multiple Player of the Week distinctions in the same season since Amar’e Stoudemire did so twice in 2007-08, and he is the first Suns player to win twice in a three-week span since Steve Nash won in consecutive weeks in January 2007.

Booker and Suns guard Chris Paul have both been selected as 2021 NBA All-Stars and will play in the 70th NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7 at 6 p.m. MT on TNT. The Suns have two games before the break, playing at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 8 p.m. MT then hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 8 p.m. MT. Both games will air on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station while Tuesday’s game will be televised on TNT and Thursday’s game on FOX Sports Arizona.