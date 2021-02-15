DEVIN BOOKER NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

After helping the Phoenix Suns to a 4-0 record last week and to nine wins in the team’s last ten games, guard Devin Booker has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for Feb. 8-14, the NBA announced today.

Booker averaged 32.3 points on 56.3% shooting from the field and 47.6% from three-point range, plus 5.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games, helping the Suns extend their winning streak to six straight overall including wins over the Eastern Conference’s top two teams in Philadelphia and Milwaukee. Booker scored at least 27 points on over 50% from the field in all four games during the week, twice scoring his season high of 36 points.

This marks Booker’s first career NBA Player of the Week honor and he is the first Suns player to be named Player of the Week since Goran Dragić on Feb. 3, 2014.

Fans have until tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9:59 p.m. MT to vote for Booker for NBA All-Star.

