DEVIN BOOKER NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE MONTH FOR FEBRUARY

After leading the team in scoring during a 12-3 month, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for February 2021, the NBA announced today.

No Western Conference player averaged more points while shooting as high a field goal percentage during February as Booker scored 27.9 points per game on 52.3% from the field, 39.5% from three-point range and 85.2% from the line. Booker bookended the month with two memorable performances, hitting a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds on Feb. 1 at Dallas then scoring a season-high 43 points on Feb. 28 at Minnesota. The Suns won 12 games last month, their most wins ever in the month of February and most wins in any month since March 2010.

Booker, who will play in his second straight NBA All-Star Game this Sunday, becomes the first Suns player to win Player of the Month honors since Amar’e Stoudemire in March 2010. Booker’s is the 14th Player of the Month selection in franchise history. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week twice during the month (Feb. 8-14, Feb. 22-28) to become the first Suns player to win Player of the Week honors twice in a three-week span since Steve Nash won in consecutive weeks in January 2007.

Booker and Suns guard Chris Paul have both been selected as 2021 NBA All-Stars and will play in the 70th NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7 at 6 p.m. MT on TNT. The Suns have two games before the break, playing at the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 8 p.m. MT then hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 8 p.m. MT. Both games will air on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station while Tuesday’s game will be televised on TNT and Thursday’s game on FOX Sports Arizona.